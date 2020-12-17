Get the latest market trends in your inbox

House Armed Services is paying more attention to cybersecurity — after big hack

Rep. Adam Smith. Photo: Scott J. Ferrell/Congressional Quarterly/Getty Images

House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith has outlined a plan for his body to improve its oversight of cybersecurity, although experts say suspected Russian cyberattacks show the focus is late in coming.

Why it matters: The alleged Russian penetration of the Pentagon and Treasury Commerce, State, Homeland Security and other departments shows the sweep of digital warfare and the need for an all-hands, all-of-government response.

The proposal being presented by Smith (D-Wash.) calls for splitting the existing Subcommittee on Intelligence and Emerging Threats and Capabilities into two more subcommittees. The changes would take effect next month when the 117th Congress convenes.

  • The Subcommittee on Future Defense Technologies would focus on the cybersecurity of Defense Department networks and weapons systems. It would oversee $31.5 billion in federal spending.
  • The Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations would focus on the security of national and defense intelligence programs and activities. It would oversee $17.3 billion in spending.

Recognizing how important these issues are, they deserve greater emphasis," a committee spokeswoman told me. "With them all under one umbrella, it can be difficult to focus on them all equally."

Background: The committee highlighted its renewed focus in September when it published an 87-page report naming Russia the "most immediate threat" currently to U.S. national security — and China within the next 20 years.

  • Armed Services followed up by seeking the designation of a national cyber director, a new position that was included in the National Defense Authorization Act just passed by Congress.

But, but, but: Experts tell Axios the committee's focus is a little late.

  • “These attacks that just came out in the news, and we’ve been seeing over the last year, are basic, straightforward attacks that are compromising known vulnerabilities and we’re just not fixing to the level that we need to," Eric Cole, CEO of Secure Anchor Consulting, told Axios.

Other experts say they hope the committee looks more broadly, and advocates for an international accord policing the worldwide cyber community.

  • "China, North Korea, Iran and Russia, when the finger points to them they have a press statement that basically says 'We're not behind this. These are false accusations. We don't condone this.' Well if you don't condone it, then condemn it," said Theresa Payton, former White House chief information officer under George W. Bush.
  • "This isn't going to stop if there is no repercussions," she said.

Zach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute, author of Codebook
Dec 15, 2020 - Technology

What we know about Russia's sprawling hack into federal agencies

Photo: Sina Schuldt/picture alliance via Getty Images

The revelation that hackers tied to Russia managed to penetrate the Treasury, Commerce and Homeland Security departments — at least — will be giving U.S. officials nightmares for a long time.

The big picture: News of the Russia-linked hack, which Reuters broke Sunday, has shaken the government and larger cybersecurity world and led some policymakers to call for retaliation against Russia.

Ina Fried, author of Login
13 hours ago - Technology

Fallout from massive Russian hack of U.S. agencies continues

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Security experts, businesses and government agencies are continuing their work to understand the scope of a massive cyber attack, while the finger-pointing and blame game is also picking up steam.

The big picture: Experts warn the attack could have severe repercussions given it went on for months, targeted key companies and government agencies and gained access to a wide swath of substantive information.

Hans NicholsAlexi McCammond
26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Nancy Pelosi's Interior play

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Nancy Pelosi's public endorsement of Rep. Deb Haaland to be Interior secretary alleviates pressure on the House speaker from Native American groups — and throws it right back on Biden to put the New Mexico Democrat in his Cabinet.

Why it matters: The president-elect has been casting about to find an Interior secretary he both desires and adds diversity to a Cabinet he's pledged will resemble the American people. The Democrats' fear about losing their slim majority in the House had given him a reason not to pick Haaland, despite her wide tribal backing.

