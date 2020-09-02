2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Hotels warn: "Our industry is in crisis"

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: AHLA; Chart: Axios Visuals

Congress will return from its late summer recess soon and the hotel industry is pushing for new economic relief, warning that six months into the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. it "remains on the brink of collapse."

What it means: A new report from the American Hotel and Lodging Association finds that heading into Labor Day weekend, which would normally be a boom time for the industry, 14% of hotels are booked, compared to 41% in 2019, and overall demand remains well below normal levels.

  • 33% of Americans say they have traveled overnight for leisure or vacation since March, and only 38% say they are likely to do so by the end of the year. 
  • 16% of Americans plan to travel for Labor Day, 25% for Thanksgiving and 29% for Christmas.
  • Four out of 10 hotel employees have not returned to work.
  • Nearly two-thirds (65%) of hotels remain half full or less — the threshold at which most hotels can break even and pay debt.

Where it stands: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday urged Congress to pass another relief bill during a hearing before a congressional panel, saying he would call House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to negotiate.

What they're saying: "Our industry is in crisis. Thousands of hotels are in jeopardy of closing forever, and that will have a ripple effect throughout our communities for years to come,” Chip Rogers, president and CEO of AHLA, said in a statement.

  • "We are incredibly worried about the fall and what the drop in demand will mean for the industry and the millions of employees we have been unable to bring back."
  • "We need urgent, bipartisan action from Congress now."

Jeff Tracy
2 hours ago - Sports

The sports trading card boom

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Sports trading cards are enjoying something of a renaissance, fetching greater value than ever before and engendering excitement on a level not seen since their last golden age in the 1990s.

Driving the news: A Mike Trout rookie card sold for $3.9 million last week, breaking the all-time record set in 2016 by the famous T206 Honus Wagner ($3.12 million).

Barak Ravid
2 hours ago - World

Saudi Arabia to allow all Israel-UAE flights to use its airspace

Kushner speaks after landing in Abu Dhabi on Monday. Photo: Arim Sahib/AFP via Getty

Saudi Arabia has agreed to allow all flights between the United Arab Emirates and Israel to pass through its airspace, following lobbying from the Trump administration.

The backstory: The UAE had made a formal request of the Saudis as part of their normalization deal with Israel, which includes commercial air travel between the countries.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The FDA's convalescent plasma fallout continues

President Trump, FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn and HHS Secretary Alex Azar. Photo: Pete Marovich/Getty Images

The National Institutes of Health on Tuesday released a statement undercutting the Food and Drug Administration's emergency authorization of convalescent plasma as a coronavirus treatment — an escalation of an extraordinary public disagreement between federal agencies.

Why it matters: Thankfully, the main question surrounding the treatment is whether it works, not whether it's safe. But this feud could erode public trust in any future coronavirus treatments and vaccines, potentially for good reason.

