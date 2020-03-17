16 mins ago - Economy & Business

Hotel industry could lose 4 million jobs from coronavirus impact

Joann Muller

Housekeeper at The Mills House Wyndham Grand Hotel in Charleston, SC. Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The novel coronavirus has already had a more severe economic impact on the hotel industry than the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and the Great Recession combined, according to an industry trade group.

Why it matters: Some 45% of all hotel jobs have been eliminated or will be eliminated in the next few weeks, says the American Hotel and Lodging Association. Current forecasts of a 30% drop in hotel occupancy over a full year would result in the loss of nearly 4 million hotel jobs, from general managers to housekeepers.

What's happening: Travel industry officials are meeting with the White House's coronavirus task force Tuesday afternoon to discuss the "catastrophic economic impact on the hotel industry, its employees and U.S. economy."

  • Given the current impact of the virus on travel demand, the hotel industry is losing $1.4 billion in revenue every week.
  • Marriott Hotels began furloughing what it expects will be tens of thousands of employees worldwide because of widespread travel cancellations across the globe, the Wall Street Journal reports.

What to watch: The industry says it will recommend "urgent action and specific solutions" to protect millions of hotel jobs and some 33,000 small business hotel operators and franchise owners representing 61% of the industry.

Dion Rabouin

The coronavirus is causing widespread U.S. price cuts

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Having already hit supply chains and led to the widespread cancellation of large gatherings and events, the COVID-19 outbreak is now causing a repricing on tourism and travel globally, as airlines, hotels and travel operators see major declines in bookings and revenue.

Why it matters: China's record low readings in February for both manufacturing and services could serve as a warning of what's to come for parts of Asia, Europe, and even the U.S.

Orion Rummler

In photos: 34 rescued from collapsed hotel used as quarantine center in southeast China

Rescuers search for survivors of the collapsed hotel in Quanzhou on March 7. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

At least 34 people have been rescued from a collapsed hotel in the southeastern Chinese province Fujian that held people under quarantine amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, South China Morning Post reports, citing several local media outlets.

What's happening: About 70 people were in the Xinjia Express Hotel when it collapsed on Saturday evening local time, AP reports. The hotel was reportedly converted by the city to observe people who had contact with virus patients.

Joann Muller

Coronavirus rattles travelers — and airlines

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Not since the aftermath of 9/11 has there been such a fear of flying.

Why it matters: The novel coronavirus has the airline industry bracing for the worst downturn since the Great Recession. Even though the government says it's safe to fly domestically, the drumbeat of news about COVID-19 has cautious employers stifling business travel and worried families rethinking their summer vacation plans.

