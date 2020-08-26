29 mins ago - Health

Hospitals charge a lot more when Wall Street owns them

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Hospitals owned by private equity firms rake in almost 30% more income than hospitals that aren’t, according to new research published this week in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Why it matters: Private equity is gobbling up more and more of the health care industry. Investors are buying up physicians’ practices, hospitals and the firms that negotiate prices with insurers.

  • Their ownership of ambulance operations and free-standing emergency rooms — two big sources of unexpected medical bills — has sparked plenty of patient complaints and political controversy, but that hasn’t affected investors’ appetite for health care providers.
  • It’s no big surprise that these providers’ profit margins would spike once they’re taken over by a private equity firm. That’s the whole point. But the JAMA study helps illuminate how big a difference Wall Street ownership makes.

By the numbers: Three years after their acquisition, private equity-owned hospitals were bringing in about $2.3 million per year more in income than a control group of hospitals that weren’t acquired, according to the study.

  • Their total charges per inpatient day were about $400 higher, on average, and they saw a bigger gap between their costs and the prices they charged.

Between the lines: Hospitals’ charges often don’t reflect the rates they actually get paid by insurance plans, but it’s safe to assume that higher charges typically translate into higher payments. And uninsured patients often have to pay the entire sticker price.

Hospitals recorded a sicker overall patient population after they were acquired, which could suggest that they’re upcoding in search of higher reimbursements, the study’s authors wrote.

  • Acquired hospitals saw some improvement on certain quality metrics, though the authors say that may be a product of “better adherence to compliance standards or efforts to maximize opportunities for quality bonuses under pay-for-performance contracts.”

The bottom line: This is just one slice of the market forces driving up the cost of care. Hospitals are consolidating and snapping up doctors’ practices even when they’re not under private equity’s umbrella, and private equity is buying up far more than just hospitals.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Jacob Blake demonstrators shot during protest in Kenosha

People hold signs as they march outside the County Courthouse during demonstrations against the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday. Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

Authorities said one person has died after gunfire erupted as demonstrators protested the death of Jacob Blake, who was left paralyzed after being shot by police in the Wisconsin city, per the New York Times.

Details: At least three people were shot, and authorities are searching for a suspect, the Washington Post notes. There was a standoff between an armed group who said they were protecting property, per the New York Times. Buildings have burned and law enforcement have use tear gas on protesters during three nights of unrest.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 a.m. ET: 23,904,325 — Total deaths: 819,612— Total recoveries: 15,584,411 — Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 a.m. ET: 5,779,371 — Total deaths: 178,524 — Total recoveries: 2,053,699 — Total tests: 73,535,820Map.
  3. Politics: Peter Navarro claims need for randomized study on plasma is a "crazy talking point"Sen. Tim Scott: "Mail-in ballots will prove to work out just fine."
  4. Health: What it's like to give convalescent plasma Miami-Dade County mayor lifts indoor dining coronavirus restrictions.
  5. Business: What tech is (and isn't) selling during the pandemic.
  6. Education: University of Alabama reports 531 cases since in-person classes began.
Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Jerry Falwell's chaotic exit from Liberty University

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Jerry Falwell Jr. confirmed to the Washington Post Wednesday that he'll receive $10.5 million from Liberty University after resigning following a Reuters story alleging that he and his wife had a years-long intimate relationship with business partner Giancarlo Granda.

What he's saying: Falwell told WashPost Liberty's board was "gracious not to challenge" his severance package of $2.5 million over the next two years, during which he can't work for a rival institution, and a further $8 million in retirement, per his 2019 contract.

