Hong Kong police arrest nearly 300 protesters as elections postponed

Police patrol the area after protesters called for a rally in Hong Kong, Sept. 6. Photo: Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images
Police in Hong Kong arrested 289 demonstrators who gathered to protest the government's decision to postpone elections for Hong Kong's legislature, AP reports.
Why it matters: Elections were supposed to take place on July 31, but Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam pushed them back one year, citing health concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. Her pro-democracy opposition has accused her of moving the elections to stop their momentum and to keep pro-Beijing candidates in power, the New York Times writes.
The state of play: Thousands of police in riot gear were seen patrolling Hong Kong. The individuals were mainly arrested on charges of unlawful assembly.
- Worth noting: One woman was arrested for using pro-independence slogans under China's newly enacted national security law. The law defines crimes such as terrorism and sedition broadly and mandates harsh sentences — in many cases life imprisonment.