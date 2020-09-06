1 hour ago - World

Hong Kong police arrest nearly 300 protesters as elections postponed

Police patrol the area after protesters called for a rally in Hong Kong, Sept. 6. Photo: Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images

Police in Hong Kong arrested 289 demonstrators who gathered to protest the government's decision to postpone elections for Hong Kong's legislature, AP reports.

Why it matters: Elections were supposed to take place on July 31, but Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam pushed them back one year, citing health concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. Her pro-democracy opposition has accused her of moving the elections to stop their momentum and to keep pro-Beijing candidates in power, the New York Times writes.

The state of play: Thousands of police in riot gear were seen patrolling Hong Kong. The individuals were mainly arrested on charges of unlawful assembly.

  • Worth noting: One woman was arrested for using pro-independence slogans under China's newly enacted national security law. The law defines crimes such as terrorism and sedition broadly and mandates harsh sentences — in many cases life imprisonment.

Rebecca Falconer
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Portland marks 100 days of protests

A protester holds a Black Lives Matter sign during a march to the Police Union building in Portland, Oregon, on Friday. Photo: Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images

Protesters in Portland, Oregon, are marking 100 days of demonstrations against police brutality and systemic racism with a series of events this holiday weekend amid a backdrop of unrest.

The big picture: Demonstrators are holding vigils and speeches, while supporters of President Trump plan another caravan rally, AP notes. Police declared an unlawful assembly and arrested 27 people over Friday night, but there were peaceful scenes Saturday as protesters held sit-ins, played music and "stenciled the names of 39 Black people" killed by police or racially motivated violence, the Oregonian reports. The protests began over the May death of George Floyd.

Axios
14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg: "I stand by my reporting"

The Atlantic's editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg told CNN's "Reliable Sources" on Sunday that he expects "more confirmation and new pieces of information" to come out in the coming days and weeks that will corroborate his story about alleged incendiary comments President Trump made about the military.

The big picture: Reporters from the AP, Washington Post and Fox News are among those who have confirmed aspects of Goldberg's story, which has been vehemently denied by the White House. The story alleges, among other things, that Trump attacked the intelligence of soldiers who died in war, calling them "suckers" and "losers."

Fadel Allassan
46 mins ago - Health

Scott Gottlieb: Don't expect widely available coronavirus vaccine in 2020

The coronavirus may "spread more aggressively" in the winter, leading to a spike in cases in those months, former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb told CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

What he's saying: "In the wintertime, you see respiratory pathogens spread more aggressively, in part because people are indoors more, they're in congregate settings," Gottlieb said.

