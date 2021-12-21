Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios
Elections in Hong Kong on Sunday saw the lowest turnout in the city's history, with just 30.2% of the electorate casting a vote, after an election boycott that Hong Kong authorities attempted to squelch both in the city and abroad.
Why it matters: The Hong Kong government is turning laws intended to protect democratic institutions into tools to strengthen authoritarianism in the once-autonomous city.
- Pro-Beijing candidates swept the polls, with all candidates first vetted by a committee recently created by the Chinese government.
What's happening: In April, the Hong Kong government made it illegal to urge people not to cast a vote, effectively outlawing a boycott movement. The new regulation amended an election ordinance originally implemented in 2000 to provide standard protections for voters and election integrity.
- Authorities issued arrest warrants in recent months for Hong Kong activists based abroad who had called for a boycott of the election. The Wall Street Journal editorial board published an article on Nov. 30 denouncing the move and calling the elections a "sham."
- Erick Tsang, Hong Kong's secretary for constitutional and mainland affairs, then sent a letter to the Wall Street Journal stating that "inciting another person not to vote" was illegal under Hong Kong law, even if the incitement happened abroad.
- "We reserve the right to take necessary action," Tsang told the Journal.
- Gilford Law, the director-general of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in London, wrote a similarly worded letter dated Dec. 8 to the U.K.'s Sunday Times, which had published an article on Dec. 5 calling the elections a "mockery" of democracy and a "sham."
Catch up quick: In the 2019 election, pro-democracy candidates won in a landslide, providing a mandate to the city's huge pro-democracy protest movement.
- In July 2020, Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam, who is close to Beijing, postponed the legislative elections, originally scheduled for September 2020, for one year. Lam said the delay was due to the coronavirus pandemic but the move was widely viewed as an attack on the city's democratic processes.
- In the intervening year, Hong Kong authorities removed pro-democracy legislators and China's rubberstamp legislature imposed new restrictions on elections, including a pro-Beijing committee to vet all candidates to ensure only "patriots" could run.
The big picture: "The Chinese government wants this election to appear to be successful, as Beijing needs the facade of Hong Kong becoming more 'democratic,'" Nathan Law, a former Hong Kong legislator granted asylum in the U.K., wrote in the New York Times.
- "If the citizens of Hong Kong skip the vote, it would undermine the election’s legitimacy."
The bottom line: The Hong Kong government is distorting a law originally intended to preserve election integrity, and instead, it's using the law to shore up the appearance of legitimacy for elections now widely denounced as a sham.
- By attempting to enforce this law abroad, Beijing is making good on its promise to apply Hong Kong's newly authoritarian laws globally.