Honeywell to expand N95 mask production for coronavirus fight

Joann Muller

Honeywell said Sunday it will expand its manufacturing operations at a Rhode Island factory to produce millions of N95 disposable masks for medical personnel who are caring for coronavirus patients.

Why it matters: The company said it is hiring 500 additional workers and moving equipment to its Smithfield, R.I., facility, which already produces safety glasses and goggles as well as protective face shields.

Production could begin within 30 days, a company spokesman tells Axios.

  • The Trump administration says it has been flooded with offers from private industry to help produce needed medical equipment in the face of the crisis.

Ina FriedRebecca Falconer

Non-medical business giants help hospitals facing supplies shortage

A woman makes face masks at a textile factory in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, on March 16. Photo: Mohammed Huwais/AFP via Getty Images

Apple, GM and Tesla are among the U.S. firms diversifying from their specialist areas to help deliver essential medical supplies like masks and ventilators to assist in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: Testing capacity for COVID-19 has expanded in the U.S., as demand for medical equipment increases. Leading medical associations expressed concern in a letter to President Trump Saturday that "there will not be enough medical supplies, including ventilators, to respond to the projected COVID-­19 outbreak."

Joann Muller

Wartime manufacturing muscle might not solve ventilator shortage

Intensive care room with ventilator (right). Photo: Ronald Bonss/picture alliance via Getty Images

Automakers and their parts suppliers are offering to produce desperately needed ventilators to keep coronavirus patients alive, but quickly retooling industrial factories to make precision medical equipment might not be feasible, despite the good intentions.

Why it matters: The U.S. faces a critical shortage of medical equipment to fight the disease, including ventilators that help patients breathe as well as protective gear, such as masks, gloves and gowns, for health care workers.

Joann Muller

GM is trying to help speed up ventilator production, and keep up with Trump

President Trump speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus. Photo: JIM WATSON / Getty Images

General Motors is exploring how it can help a small ventilator manufacturer ramp up production, but it is unlikely to make medical equipment itself as part of a broader wartime response to the novel coronavirus, as President Trump suggested Friday.

Why it matters: While GM CEO Mary Barra offered the automaker's help in fighting the global pandemic, the company is scrambling to keep up with the president's public statements. But it is wrong to assume that automakers can quickly retool industrial factories to make precision medical equipment the way they made bombs, tanks and airplanes during World War II.

