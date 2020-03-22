Honeywell to expand N95 mask production for coronavirus fight

Honeywell said Sunday it will expand its manufacturing operations at a Rhode Island factory to produce millions of N95 disposable masks for medical personnel who are caring for coronavirus patients.

Why it matters: The company said it is hiring 500 additional workers and moving equipment to its Smithfield, R.I., facility, which already produces safety glasses and goggles as well as protective face shields.

Production could begin within 30 days, a company spokesman tells Axios.