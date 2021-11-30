Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
The hardware chamber of a Quantiniuum quantum computer. Credit: Quantinuum
Two major quantum computing companies — one in hardware and one in software — are merging to create a new firm called Quantinuum.
Why it matters: The merger is a sign of the growing maturity of the quantum computing industry, as it begins to shift from the lab to actually solving difficult to compute problems in the real world.
Driving the news: Honeywell Quantum Solutions, which makes quantum computers that use trapped-ion technologies, will merge with the U.K. quantum software company Cambridge Quantum, the firms announced Tuesday.
- Ilyas Khan, the founder of Cambridge Quantum, will serve as the CEO of the new company, while Honeywell's Tony Uttley will serve as president and COO.
- The new company says that it will be the largest integrated quantum computing company in the world, with approximately 400 staff in the U.S. and abroad.
- "This is an opportunity for a new company to be a new center of gravity for the quantum ecosystem," says Uttley. "It's a match of best in class quantum software and best in class quantum hardware."
By the numbers: Honeywell, which announced it would spin off its quantum division six months ago, will be the largest initial shareholder in Quantinuum with 54% ownership in the new company.
- Honeywell will also invest nearly $300 million in Quantinuum, and will act as both a supplier of its ion-trap hardware and an initial customer.
Background: Quantum is considered the next stage in computing evolution, making use of the often weird physics of quantum mechanics to produce computers and accompanying algorithms capable of solving problems beyond the ability of classical computers.
- Honeywell Quantum Solutions' computers claim the largest quantum volume — a metric that measures the capabilities and error rates of a quantum computer — in the industry.
- Cambridge Quantum provides hardware-agnostic software that works to get the most out of quantum computers, even as the hardware continually evolves.
What's next: Quantinuum's first new offering, a quantum-focused cybersecurity product, will launch in December, to be followed next year by a quantum chemistry product.
The bottom line: "People are saying that it will be 5 or 10 or 15 years before quantum computers do something useful," says Uttley. "But we think the systems that exist now are extraordinary, and we shouldn't lose sight of what's possible today."