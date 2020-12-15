Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Homeowners realized $1 trillion of equity gain in Q3

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: CoreLogic; Chart: Axios Visuals

U.S. homeowners with mortgages saw a collective equity gain of $1 trillion in the third quarter, a 10.8% increase from Q3 2019, according to a new report from CoreLogic. That comes out to an average gain of $17,000 per homeowner, the largest average equity gain since the first quarter of 2014.

The big picture: The housing market has been on fire since the summer as Americans fled large population centers, looked to take advantage of record-low interest rates and sought to park their cash in real estate as U.S. money supply surged.

Yes, but: Experts believe the overall boom in home sales could continue for years. However, the CoreLogic HPI Forecast shows home price growth slowing over the next 12 months as new home construction and more existing homes ease supply pressures.

  • This could moderate the pace of both price growth and equity gains, the company says.

Of note: The percentage of homeowners who hold negative equity, or owe more on their mortgage than their homes are currently worth, decreased by 6.9% from Q2 to 1.6 million homes, or 3% of all mortgaged properties.

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
24 mins ago - Health

FDA review confirms Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective

The Food and Drug Administration released detailed data on Tuesday showing Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is safe and "highly effective" in preventing cases of the virus in adults.

Why it matters: It clears the way for the emergency authorization of a second coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. as soon as this week, making inoculation available to millions more Americans.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
53 mins ago - Economy & Business

The inequality is getting harder to ignore

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

As the frenzy in IPOs and the overall stock market continues, data show overall consumer confidence is languishing and concern about income inequality is rising.

Driving the news: A new survey from research and data firm CivicScience provided exclusively to Axios shows 78% of Americans are at least somewhat concerned about the rising level of inequality in the U.S. and 48% are very concerned.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Mike AllenDion Rabouin
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's "very, very, very dark winter"

President-elect Biden speaks in Wilmington last night. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

America got quite a respite yesterday from this bleak year: A woman of color became the first American to get the COVID vaccine; Democracy worked, as the Electoral College voted in 50 state capitals; And President-elect Biden called on the nation to "turn the page."

Yes, but: Biden is trying to prepare us for what incoming White House chief of staff Ron Klain told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow will be "a very, very, very dark winter," with "probably tens of thousands of deaths left before the end of the year."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow