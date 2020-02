On any given night, 1 in 4 of the nation's more than 216,000 homeless women are driven to the streets because of domestic violence, according to the National Center on Family Homelessness.

Why it matters: There is a growing national effort to address homelessness, but access to services that deal with both issues is complicated. Domestic violence is often addressed separately, even though the two struggles are frequently intertwined, the NCFH writes.