Big cities call off 2021 homeless counts due to pandemic safety

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco and other cities are canceling or postponing their "point in time" censuses of unsheltered homeless people — which typically take place on a single night in late January — saying the pandemic makes it unsafe for all involved.

Why it matters: Empirically, the number of homeless people has swelled because of COVID-19, and the annual or biennial tally is a way to hold public officials accountable.

Driving the news: The Department of Housing and Urban Development — which requires communities to hold point-in-time homeless counts every two years, and uses the results to allocate funding — issued COVID-19 guidelines that allow communities to get an exemption this year.

  • The "count" involves thousands of volunteers fanning out to conduct face-to-face interviews with people on the streets; coronavirus adds an incalculable degree of difficulty.
  • The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority said “there is no safe way to gather the 8,000 volunteers necessary” to do the job, which last year involved tallying more than 66,000 people, per the Santa Monica Daily Press.
  • A spokesperson for HUD tells Axios that "several cities have canceled the unsheltered count" but "we do not have specific numbers on how many cities have canceled."
  • Cities won't be financially penalized as long as they fulfill their requirements later on.

State of play: While some online hecklers expressed cynicism that the delays were a way for public officials to cover up rising numbers, homelessness experts don't think that's the case.

  • "It's understandable and prudent to do these kinds of modifications or delays," Linda Gibbs, a principal at Bloomberg Associates and former deputy mayor for health and human services in New York City, tells Axios.
  • Some places — like NYC and Pittsburgh — are going ahead with modified counts, extending the process over several nights and using trained professionals rather than volunteers, Gibbs said.

The bottom line: The January "count" is just a snapshot — albeit an important one — and even places that won't be doing the full exercise this year are taking careful note of the number of people in shelters and hotels.

  • "Hopefully, this is just a one-year interruption," Steve Berg, vice president for programs and policy for the National Alliance to End Homelessness, told me.

Go deeper

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
4 mins ago - Economy & Business

Small business Paycheck Protection Program to restart next week

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The next round of Paycheck Protection Program loans will open on Monday, albeit not for everyone.

Why it matters: As evidenced by this morning's bleak jobs report, many businesses continue to be battered by the surging pandemic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Energy implications of Biden's latest Cabinet picks

Marty Walsh, Gina Raimondo, Merrick Garland (from L to R). Photos: Paul Morigi, Paul Marotta, and Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden's final burst of Cabinet picks could have important roles to play in the new administration's climate change and energy agenda.

Driving the news: Biden plans to nominate Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo for Commerce, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh for Labor, and Judge Merrick Garland for attorney general.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Dominion sues Sidney Powell for defamation, seeking $1.3 billion in damages

Photo: Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Dominion Voting Systems on Friday filed a defamation lawsuit seeking $1.3 billion in damages against Sidney Powell, a pro-Trump lawyer who has pushed unfounded conspiracy theories alleging that the company was involved in an international communist plot to rig the election against President Trump.

The big picture: Dominion alleges that Powell acted "in concert with allies and media outlets determined to promote a false preconceived narrative about the 2020 election—caused unprecedented harm." In an interview with the Axios Re:Cap podcast last week, Dominion CEO John Poulos did not rule out suing Trump himself.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow