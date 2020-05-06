1 hour ago - Health

Home health testing startup LetsGetChecked raises $71 million

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

LetsGetChecked, an at-home health testing startup, raised $71 million co-led by Illumina Ventures and HLM Venture Partners.

Why it matters: This reflects increased demand for at-home medical services, from consultations to testing, which many investors believe will become a permanent change to consumer and industry behaviors.

Other investors include Deerfield Management, CommonFund Capital, Angeles Investment Advisors, and return backers Transformation Capital, Optum Ventures, and Qiming Venture Partners USA.

The bottom line: "Founded in 2015, LetsGetChecked — which has offices in Dublin and New York City — already provided an array of home-based testing kits, covering sexual health, diabetes, cancer screening, vitamin deficiencies, and more. But back in March, the company announced a new two-part coronavirus test aimed initially at frontline workers." — Paul Sawers, VentureBeat

Go deeper: We're still behind on coronavirus testing

Go deeper

Scoop: Pompeo planning trip to Israel despite coronavirus restrictions

Pompeo (R) with Netanyahu last year. Photo: Janek Skarzynski/AFP via Getty

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is planning to travel to Israel next week for a 24-hour visit, Israeli officials tell me.

Why it matters: This will be the first visit of a senior foreign official to Israel since coronavirus travel restrictions came into place. This will also be Pompeo’s first trip abroad since the crisis became a global pandemic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - World

The push for post-coronavirus telework to help fight climate change

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

There's at least a small movement brewing to ensure telework remains widely permitted and encouraged in the post-pandemic era as a way to help the climate.

Why it matters: Driving creates lots of air pollution, and transportation (not just from passenger cars) is the nation's largest source of CO2 emissions.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

ADP's April private jobs report shows worst losses in its history

Photo: Olivier Douilery/AFP via Getty Images

The private sector lost 20.2 million jobs in April, according to ADP's private jobs report — the worst monthly job loss in the report's history.

Why it matters: "Job losses of this scale are unprecedented. The total number of job losses for the month of April alone was more than double the total jobs lost during the Great Recession," Ahu Yildirmaz, co-head of the ADP Research Institute said. The hospitality sector was hit hardest with 8.6 million jobs lost, while the trade, transportation, utilities and construction sectors also suffered major blows.

3 hours ago - Economy & Business