Home health testing startup LetsGetChecked raises $71 million

LetsGetChecked, an at-home health testing startup, raised $71 million co-led by Illumina Ventures and HLM Venture Partners.

Why it matters: This reflects increased demand for at-home medical services, from consultations to testing, which many investors believe will become a permanent change to consumer and industry behaviors.

Other investors include Deerfield Management, CommonFund Capital, Angeles Investment Advisors, and return backers Transformation Capital, Optum Ventures, and Qiming Venture Partners USA.

The bottom line: "Founded in 2015, LetsGetChecked — which has offices in Dublin and New York City — already provided an array of home-based testing kits, covering sexual health, diabetes, cancer screening, vitamin deficiencies, and more. But back in March, the company announced a new two-part coronavirus test aimed initially at frontline workers." — Paul Sawers, VentureBeat

