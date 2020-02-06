2 hours ago - Technology

The hackable lightbulb

Scott Rosenberg

Screenshot from Check Point video

If you connect your lightbulb to the internet, the internet could connect back, according to a new report from Check Point detailing a security flaw in Philips Hue Smart Bulbs.

How it works: This isn't really about cyber criminals gaslighting you by dimming your lights — but that's exactly how this hack starts.

  • Erratic behavior by the bulb prompts the owner to reboot the network, giving hackers a chance to slip some malware into the system.
  • They gain entrance to your home network via an entry point you didn't even know existed.

Details: An attacker with a laptop and an antenna within 328 feet of your smart bulb could execute this attack, according to Check Point.

  • The researchers said the exploit depends on a flaw in the Zigbee protocol, a basic building block of "internet of things" (IoT) products that's widely used by many so-called smart home devices.
  • Philips has issued a patch for owners of the affected products.

What's next: The IoT industry remains a security disaster waiting to happen, according to many experts. Reports like this keep the industry on its toes, but it still has a long way to go.

Go deeper: A truly smart home needs to be more than just connected

Go deeper

Ina Fried

Microsoft patches big Windows flaw discovered by NSA

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Microsoft is releasing a security patch Tuesday to fix a major flaw in the Windows operating system. Although Microsoft says it hasn't seen evidence the issue has been exploited in the wild, it could allow an attacker to "decrypt confidential information."

Why it matters: The flaw represents a significant vulnerability and was turned over to Microsoft by the National Security Agency. In the past, the NSA has kept some Windows flaws to itself to use for its own purposes.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Jan 14, 2020
Ina FriedJoann MullerKia KokalitchevaSara Fischer

What's happened so far at CES 2020

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

There will be a ton of tech news coming out of Las Vegas this week, and Axios has you covered with all the big news in one place.

The big picture: The biggest products of the year tend to be announced elsewhere, but in terms of sheer volume of consumer tech news, CES is still unmatched. For more on what to expect, check out this preview story. And check back all week for the latest from the Axios tech team.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Jan 8, 2020
Ina Fried

Fitness trackers are more popular with women than men

A Fitbit fitness tracker. Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fitbit

About one-in-five American adults use a smart watch or fitness tracker, with women more likely than men to use a fitness device, according to new research from Pew.

Why it matters: The category is still in its early days, and understanding who uses the products and who doesn't could help the industry improve its products and broaden their appeal.

Go deeperArrowJan 13, 2020