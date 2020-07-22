1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Americans set new monthly record for buying existing homes

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Existing home sales jumped by 20.7% in June over the prior month, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) said in a report released Wednesday.

Why it matter: It's the largest recorded monthly increase since 1968, when NAR began collecting data on single-family houses, and comes amid mass unemployment and an economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic, the Wall Street Journal reports.

  • House sales overall have dipped compared to last year, the association says, with an 11.3% drop in purchases compared to June 2019.

What's happening: The surge is due to "apartment renters seeking more space, young families moving to the suburbs, and wealthy city dwellers looking for second homes," the WSJ reports.

  • Most existing home sales took place in the West and the South last month, per the WSJ.
  • “The housing market is hot, red hot,” said Lawrence Yun, chief NAR economist. “As we are coming out of the lockdown, we see this backlog of buyers…trying to take advantage of the record-low mortgage rates.”

Flashback: The median price of existing homes jumped to a record high in April, per NAR.

What's next: "Now, the major question is whether June’s strong sales pace can continue this summer, or if home sales will slow as pent-up demand falls off and unemployment remains high," the WSJ's Nicole Friedman writes.

Dan Primack
25 mins ago - Podcasts

Bill Ackman on the age of SPACs

Hedge fund titan Bill Ackman on Wednesday raised $4 billion in an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange. But it wasn’t for a company, or even for the firm that controls his hedge funds. It was for something called a SPAC, and it was the largest SPAC IPO of all time.

Axios Re:Cap digs into Wall Street's latest craze with Ackman, who was ahead of his time in 2012 when he used a SPAC to bring Burger King public.

Axios
Updated 31 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 15,033,861 — Total deaths: 618,061 — Total recoveries — 8,534,869Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as 4 p.m. ET: 3,935,211 — Total deaths: 142,595 — Total recoveries: 1,182,018 — Total tested: 47,224,382Map.
  3. Public health: Patients with severe chronic pain are afraid to seek care — Quest warns flu season will further hurt testing.
  4. Economy: Senate GOP, White House consider side deal to extend unemployment benefitsAnother stimulus may not be enough.
  5. States: California breaks record with over 12,000 new casesMinnesota and Ohio are the latest states to mandate face coverings.
Orion Rummler
45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump announces "surge" of federal law enforcement to Chicago and Albuquerque

President Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr announced on Wednesday that the Justice Department will "immediately surge" federal law enforcement officers to Chicago and Albuquerque in an effort to combat violent crime.

The big picture: The deployment is an expansion of Operation Legend, which the Justice Department launched on July 8 in Kansas City, Mo., as a coordinated initiative "across all federal law enforcement agencies working in conjunction with state and local law enforcement officials to fight the sudden surge of violent crime."

