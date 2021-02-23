What Home Depot tells us about the country's housing boom

Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios
Home Depot has been a proxy for the white-hot housing market.
What's going on: The company rode the coattails of the pandemic building boom — and just gave us a hint that it hasn't slowed down.
A fresh data point illuminates the boom: U.S. home prices soared in December at the fastest pace in six years — the latest sign of strong demand.
Details: Home Depot said Tuesday vinyl flooring, appliances and moldings drove sales at the end of last year.
- Sales for DIY projects continued at a breakneck pace.
- Professional builders' purchases of housing supplies jumped the most since the pandemic began.
Catch up quick: Home demand has soared, but supply is still tight — sending prices soaring.
- Builders are racing to keep up with the demand for new homes.
- Borrowing rates plummeted when the pandemic hit, enticing locked-down residents to seek out bigger or different homes.
The other side: As people spent more time in their homes, they put extra cash in them too, fueling a home-improvement frenzy.
What they're saying: "It took us 19 years ... to get the first $20 billion in total sales," but sales jumped by more than that in one year alone, Home Depot CEO Craig Menear told analysts today.