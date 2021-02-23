Sign up for our daily briefing

What Home Depot tells us about the country's housing boom

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Home Depot has been a proxy for the white-hot housing market.

What's going on: The company rode the coattails of the pandemic building boom — and just gave us a hint that it hasn't slowed down.

A fresh data point illuminates the boom: U.S. home prices soared in December at the fastest pace in six years — the latest sign of strong demand.

Details: Home Depot said Tuesday vinyl flooring, appliances and moldings drove sales at the end of last year.

  • Sales for DIY projects continued at a breakneck pace.
  • Professional builders' purchases of housing supplies jumped the most since the pandemic began.

Catch up quick: Home demand has soared, but supply is still tight — sending prices soaring.

  • Builders are racing to keep up with the demand for new homes.
  • Borrowing rates plummeted when the pandemic hit, enticing locked-down residents to seek out bigger or different homes.

The other side: As people spent more time in their homes, they put extra cash in them too, fueling a home-improvement frenzy.

What they're saying: "It took us 19 years ... to get the first $20 billion in total sales," but sales jumped by more than that in one year alone, Home Depot CEO Craig Menear told analysts today.

Go deeper

Selene San Felice, author of Tampa Bay
Feb 22, 2021 - Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay's housing market has yet to cool off in 2021

Photo courtesy of Lauren Crowley at Sarasota Land and Homes LLC

The hot housing market has yet to cool off in 2021, with record home value growth in January, according to Zillow’s latest Market Report.

What's next: Zillow economists expect national home values to grow 10.1% in the next year. Existing home sales are expected to reach 7 million nationally in 2021, 24.8% more than in 2020.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
36 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden administration says states must resume standardized testing

Photo: Erin Scott/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Department of Education told states on Monday that they must resume standardized testing of students this spring after it was suspended a year ago because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: The decision to resume testing means schools will have to find a way to tests to tens of millions of students, many of whom are still learning remotely, according to Chalkbeat.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Rochester officers filmed suffocating Daniel Prude won't face charges

Joe Prude, brother of Daniel Prude, holds his wife Valerie in front of City Hall in Rochester, New York in Sept. 2020. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Seven police officers suspended last year after putting a mesh hood on Daniel Prude until he lost consciousness will not face criminal charges following a grand jury vote, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday.

The big picture: Police Chief La'Ron Singletary was fired following Prude's death in Rochester, New York, which sparked dozens of nightly protests last September in the wake of a national reckoning in response to the deaths of Black men and women during police encounters.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow