Data: National Association of Home Builders; Chart: Axios Visuals

Home builders’ confidence in the strength of the housing market is beginning to wane despite rising home prices.

What’s happening: The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index dropped for the third straight month to 79.

That’s the lowest reading since September and the third lowest since 2020.

The big picture: The NAHB attributed the decline to several factors, including shortages of lumber and other materials and an expectation of higher interest rates.