Celebrating the holidays in orbit

Miriam Kramer, author of Space

A Christmas tree above Earth on the ISS in 2015. Photo: NASA

Seven astronauts and cosmonauts on the International Space Station will celebrate the holidays 250 miles above their families on Earth this year.

The cosmic picture: The space station has developed its own culture of decorations, traditions and time off for the holidays each year as crew members celebrate with each other, far from home.

What's happening: NASA's Kate Rubins, Victor Glover, Michael Hopkins, and Shannon Walker, along with Japan's Soichi Noguchi and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov will ride out the holidays together on the ISS.

  • The crew members will share a holiday meal on Christmas Day, as other crews have done for years before them.
  • The crew will also decorate their home away from home, with plans for a Christmas decoration contest with Mission Control in Houston that will be decided on Christmas Eve, according to Rubins.
  • Crew members will also get a chance to speak with their families and get some time off for the holiday.

"I’ll spend some time thinking about and praying for all the folks that don’t get to be at home with their loved ones," Glover said during an interview with WNYW-TV broadcast by NASA Tuesday. "We understand that. We relate to it, and we’ll be thinking of them as well."

The backstory: In the 20 years since the space station became continuously staffed by rotating crews of astronauts and cosmonauts, crew members and space agencies have sent up holiday decorations like stockings and hats that have remained on the station.

  • Those decorations have now been used by multiple crews, with some hanging up stockings and displaying a small, fake Christmas tree.
  • Various crews have also decorated Christmas cookies in recent years, according to NASA.
  • And it's not just Christmas. Last year, NASA's Jessica Meir celebrated Hanukkah from aboard the station with some special socks and good wishes for the holiday.

Go deeper

Amy Harder, author of Generate
11 mins ago - Energy & Environment

States and companies are now hotbeds of climate action

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

In the four years since the U.S. federal government last paid serious attention to climate change, the problem has become a top priority across states and corporations.

Why it matters: Washington, D.C. isn't the only place, or even the most important place, where meaningful climate change action is likely to happen in the coming years.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
5 hours ago - Health

California becomes first state to surpass 2 million coronavirus cases

A clinician cares for a COVID-19 patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Providence St. Mary Medical Center amid a surge in COVID-19 patients in Southern California on Wednesday in Apple Valley, California. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

California surpassed 2 million COVID-19 cases on Thursday morning, per Johns Hopkins University.

Why it matters: It's the first U.S. state to exceed 2 million coronavirus infections. While it took California over nine months for 1 million people to test positive for the virus, state health officials have confirmed 1 million cases in six weeks, the Mercury News notes.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
9 hours ago - Sports

Rockets' James Harden fined and NBA game with Thunder postponed over coronavirus

The Houston Rockets' James Harden during game against the San Antonio Spurs at the Toyota Center last Thursday in Houston, Texas. Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The NBA announced it's fining Houston Rockets star James Harden $50,000 for COVID-19 protocols violations and postponing his team's Wednesday night season opener with the Oklahoma City Thunder following a coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: The NBA suspended the previous season in March due to the pandemic. It returned to play in late July in a bubble at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow