What they're saying: “It’s sad because these veteran players are monumental to the team,” St. Louis Blues center Ryan O’Reilly said, per the AP. “Especially these guys that have won, too, like Devante Smith-Pelly."

“Teams, they want to take a shot on a young guy that has got an upside they see,” O’Reilly said. “It’s tough because there’s so many good players out there that aren’t getting jobs because of it.”

Reality check, via Axios' sports reporter Mike Sykes: The NHL players don't seem to see their dissolving middle class as that big of a problem. They just opted into keep their current labor agreement in place until the summer 2022, which leaves the league's "glue guys" out to dry for at least 3 more seasons — and possibly more if the league and its players agree to extend the deal.

Go deeper: The biggest earners left in the NBA and NHL playoffs