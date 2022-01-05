Hochul to legalize the sale of "to-go" alcoholic drinks in New York

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that she will permanently legalize the sale of "to-go" alcoholic drinks in the state, adding that the practice was a "critical revenue stream" during the pandemic.

Why it matters: Hochul's push to codify the sale of liquor and mixed drinks with takeout is one of several initiatives launched to address the economic damage incurred by the hospitality industry during the pandemic.

The temporary program ended in June, according to the New York Times. Other states, such as Iowa and Arizona, also legalized to-go drinks during the pandemic.

Hochul also announced a $1 billion plan to help small businesses, including a small business lending initiative.

What they're saying: "Cheers, New York!" Hochul tweeted. "We're going to once again allow the sale of to-go drinks – a critical revenue stream during the lean times last year."