U.S. HIV death rate dropped by roughly half between 2010 and 2018

A medical assistant drawing blood from a patient for an HIV test in Miami in June 2017. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

HIV-related deaths in the United States decreased significantly between 2010 and 2018 for all genders, ages, races and regions of the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in its weekly Morbidity and Mortality report on Thursday.

The big picture: CDC researchers said in a new analysis that the decline is likely the result of improvements in diagnosing infections, treatment and medical care, but noted the data highlights higher death rates among women and people of color.

By the numbers: The overall death rate among people with HIV dropped by 36.6% from what it was in 2010.

  • The rate of deaths directly related to the virus decreased by 48.4% — from 9.1 deaths per 1,000 people with HIV to 4.7 per 1,000.

HIV infection rates and the number of associated deaths were greater among Black people and populations in Southern states compared to other races and regions.

  • "Higher levels of poverty, unemployment, and persons uninsured, challenges associated with accessing care, and HIV-related stigma likely affect timely diagnosis and access to treatment and contribute to higher rates of HIV-related deaths," the researchers wrote.
  • The proportion of HIV-related deaths among people between ages 13 and 44 years old who were diagnosed with the virus was higher than that among older people. This is likely because they can't access treatment or don’t regularly seek care, the CDC noted.

Of note: The CDC did not provide details on HIV testing or therapy over recent months, but "many facilities have shuttered their H.I.V. clinics or reported decreases in the number of people using their services" since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the New York Times notes.

AP: Joe Biden wins Georgia

Joe Biden campaigns in Atlanta. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President-elect Biden has won Georgia, AP reported Thursday evening.

Why it matters: His win, the first by a Democrat there since 1992, sets up the state as a new battleground — giving Georgia a chance to test that status in January when the runoffs for two Senate seats determine control of the chamber.

Joe Biden maintains lead in Georgia after hand recount

Gwinnett County election workers handling ballots as part of the recount on Nov. 16. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images

Georgia election officials released the results of the state's hand ballot recount of the 5 million votes cast in the presidential election on Thursday.

Why it matters: The report concludes that President-elect Joe Biden is ahead of President Trump by 12,284 votes, slightly narrowing Biden's lead of around 14,000 before the risk-limiting audit.

Trump's last-minute foreign policy whirlwind

Trump visits Afghanistan in 2019. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration is working quickly to shift U.S. policies and, where possible, bind the incoming Biden administration to them.

Why it matters: All of these steps are being taken without any coordination with Biden's team, which still lacks access to the intelligence and resources typically made available during a transition. In many cases, the Trump administration is trying to proactively thwart Biden's agenda.

