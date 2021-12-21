Sign up for our daily briefing

Hispanics led first U.S. Christmas celebrations

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

While early English colonists in New England declared war on Christmas, Spanish settlers in present-day Florida, Texas and New Mexico celebrated what historians considered to be the first Christmas events in the future United States.

The big picture: Hispanics launched, and kept alive, celebrations honoring the birth of Jesus in the U.S. centuries before the holiday would catch on along the East Coast.

Details: Historians believe Hernando de Soto, a dozen Catholic priests and around 600 Spanish explorers celebrated the first Christmas in the U.S. in 1539.

  • That's when settlers held a Christmas Mass in Anhaica, an Indigenous village now known as Tallahassee, the capital of Florida.
  • Spanish settlers also held the first recorded Christmas in New Mexico in 1598 at a newly built church next to San Juan Pueblo, now called Ohkay Owingeh. There, colonists celebrated a midnight Mass to mark Nochebuena (Christmas Eve) and Navidad (Christmas Day).
  • In 1683, Spanish explorer Juan Domínguez de Mendoza and Catholic priest Nicolás López held the first Christmas with Indigenous people in Texas in a small town known as Presidio.

Meanwhile: Puritans and other radical Christian separatists who settled in New England balked at any Christmas celebration, seeing the holidays associated with Catholics and the Church of England.

The intrigue: Christmas celebrations in the present-day American Southwest would continue while developing traditions like decorations called farolitos (or luminarias).

  • Mexican Americans for decades would attend Christmas Mass with mariachis and a reading from Matthew 2:13, where the Holy Family becomes refugees and flees to Egypt after King Herod orders the death of Baby Jesus. Attendees would identify with the immigrant tale.
  • Other Mexican Americans would hear a reading from Luke 2:7, where Jesus is born in a manger because there was no place for the poor Holy Family in the inn.

Don't forget: Some Indigenous people fought against forced Christian conversions and Christmas celebrations by the Spanish. Others incorporated Christmas into their traditional beliefs.

One fun fact: The town of Belen, N.M., was founded in 1740 as Nuestra Señora de Belén (Our Lady of Bethlehem).

  • The town has erected permanent Nativity scene artwork on public property and the area's Democrats and Republicans have resisted any calls to remove it.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 51 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: What to do about Omicron over the holidays — COVID isn't finished with us — Omicron accounted for 73% of recent COVID-19 cases, CDC says — Biden tests negative after contact with staff member infected with virus
  2. Vaccines: WHO and EU clear Novavax, adding another option to vaccine arsenal — Trump reveals he got COVID vaccine booster shot — Moderna says booster dose effective against Omicron.
  3. States: First confirmed U.S. Omicron death recorded in Texas — America tunes out Omicron news despite ominous threat — America once again faces COVID test shortagesNHL pauses season through Christmas due to COVID surge
  4. World: U.K. health minister doesn't rule out new COVID restrictions before Christmas — New supply chain crisis: medical supplies — WHO: Omicron cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in places with local spread
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Russell ContrerasMargaret Talev
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive poll: The wall divides Latino Americans

Expand chart
Data: Axios/Ipsos in partnership with Noticias Telemundo; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Opposition among U.S. Latinos to walling off the U.S.-Mexico border is being driven by Mexican Americans and Central Americans, while Puerto Ricans are more ambivalent and a majority of Cuban Americans support the idea, according to the inaugural Axios-Ipsos Latino poll in partnership with Noticias Telemundo.

Why it matters: It's one striking example of the deep divisions among U.S. Latinos on a range of political and cultural issues that break down across geographic and generational lines.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. population growth falls to record low

Expand chart
Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Cartogram: Danielle Alberti/Axios

The U.S. population grew by 0.1% in the year that ended July 1, the slowest rate since the nation's founding, according to Census Bureau estimates released Tuesday.

Why it matters: The bureau said the "slow rate of growth can be attributed to decreased net international migration, decreased fertility, and increased mortality due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow