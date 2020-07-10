55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Hispanic figures slam Goya Foods after CEO praises Trump

Goya Foods CEO and President Bob Unanue. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Latinx politicians Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Julián Castro and chef José Andrés decried Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue after the executive spoke in support of President Trump on Thursday, saying, "We're all truly blessed" to have him as a leader.

Why it matters: Unanue's comments triggered a nationwide boycott among Latinos, the Washington Post reports. Goya is America’s largest Hispanic-owned food company, founded by Spanish merchants who emigrated to Puerto Rico and then moved to New York City in the 1930s.

The big picture: The Trump administration has led several combative and controversial immigration policies that have affected Latinx Americans and immigrants.

Background: Unanue's praises at the White House stemmed from an executive order Trump signed to improve Hispanic Americans' access to education and economic opportunities.

“We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder, and that’s what my grandfather did. He came to this country to build, to grow, to prosper. And so we have an incredible builder, and we pray for our leadership, our president, and we pray for our country that we will continue to prosper and to grow.”

What they're saying:

  • Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote in a retweet: "Oh look, it’s the sound of me Googling 'how to make your own Adobo.'”
  • Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro: "@GoyaFoods has been a staple of so many Latino households for generations. Now their CEO, Bob Unanue, is praising a president who villainizes and maliciously attacks Latinos for political gain. Americans should think twice before buying their products. #Goyaway"
  • Philanthropist and Spanish chef José Andrés: "Let’s be clear @GoyaFoods President Trump has left Latinos and many Americans hungry. Cages Latino Children. Has forgotten the Latino community through this pandemic. Has called Mexicans rapist. We are blessed? I think Latinos we are being mistreated....."

Go deeper

Alexi McCammond
47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden and Trump point fingers over "buy American" proposals

Joe Biden at a campaign event in Wilmington, DE. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump and Joe Biden are going back and forth over the former vice president's "buy American" economic proposal, which Trump claims Biden "plagiarized" from him.

Why it matters: Biden is directly challenging Trump and his "America First" agenda with the release of his latest plan, focused on economic recovery and re-investing in American manufacturing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ina Fried
2 hours ago - Technology

Amazon tells workers to delete TikTok from devices they use for work

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Amazon, citing security risks, told its employees Friday to uninstall social video app TikTok from any mobile devices they use to access their work email.

Why it matters: The move comes amid a broader backlash against TikTok, in part due to questions around possible ties to Beijing. TikTok is owned by Chinese tech firm ByteDance.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Marisa Fernandez
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Delta CEO: Trump administration should issue mask mandate for air travel

Photo: Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Delta CEO Ed Bastian on Friday told CNN that he believes the Trump administration should move to require the use of face masks during air travel amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

The big picture: Delta already requires passengers to wear masks during its flights, but Bastian says it can be difficult to enforce that directive if passengers refuse — and he's not sure if other airlines would be on board.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow