2 hours ago - Economy & Business

$150 million fundraising round by Hippo reflects changing housing market

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Hippo, a Palo Alto, Calif.-based home insurance startup, raised $150 million in Series E funding at a $1.5 billion valuation.

Why it matters: This reflects rising home sales, falling mortgage rates, and the highly successful IPO and aftermarket performance of rival Lemonade.

  • New investors Dragoneer, Ribbit Capital, FinTLV, and Innovius Capital were joined by return backers Felicis Ventures and Iconiq Capital.
  • Hippo has now raised around $310 million in total funding, including a Series D round last July at a $1 billion valuation.

The bottom line: "Hippo sells policies in 29 states, after working to get regulatory approval from those state insurance watchdogs. It struck a deal in June to buy Spinnaker Insurance Co., giving it an insurance carrier while still allowing it to have a portion of its premiums underwritten by other insurance partners," Bloomberg notes.

Orion Rummler
22 mins ago - World

U.S. charges Chinese hackers for targeting COVID-19 research

A federal grand jury has returned an 11-count indictment against two Chinese hackers for a "sweeping global computer intrusion campaign" that began over 10 years ago and recently targeted companies developing coronavirus vaccines and treatments, the Justice Department announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: It's believed to be the first time the U.S. government has charged foreign hackers with targeting coronavirus research, according to AP.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian
46 mins ago - World

Chinese Communist Party members have long faced U.S. immigration hurdles

Chinese Communist Party members and their families may face new restrictions on traveling to the U.S. that would be a dramatic expansion of current limits.

Why it matters: U.S. law, on paper at least, has long prohibited CCP members from immigrating, but the proposed policy could gut people-to-people ties between the two countries and mark a near-break in diplomatic relations.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 14,739,450— Total deaths: 610,776 — Total recoveries — 8,332,461Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 3,832,714 — Total deaths: 140,937 — Total recoveries: 1,160,087 — Total tested: 46,469,524Map.
  3. States: Coronavirus hotspots have seen a surge of new infections in nursing homes — Oklahoma jobless lines look like 1930s.
  4. Public health: We're still in the early stages of the vaccine race.
  5. Entertainment: Coronavirus dooms fall TV season.
  6. 🎧Podcast: The global clash over a coronavirus vaccine.
