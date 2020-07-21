$150 million fundraising round by Hippo reflects changing housing market

Hippo, a Palo Alto, Calif.-based home insurance startup, raised $150 million in Series E funding at a $1.5 billion valuation.

Why it matters: This reflects rising home sales, falling mortgage rates, and the highly successful IPO and aftermarket performance of rival Lemonade.

New investors Dragoneer, Ribbit Capital, FinTLV, and Innovius Capital were joined by return backers Felicis Ventures and Iconiq Capital.

Hippo has now raised around $310 million in total funding, including a Series D round last July at a $1 billion valuation.

The bottom line: "Hippo sells policies in 29 states, after working to get regulatory approval from those state insurance watchdogs. It struck a deal in June to buy Spinnaker Insurance Co., giving it an insurance carrier while still allowing it to have a portion of its premiums underwritten by other insurance partners," Bloomberg notes.