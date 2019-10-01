Hillary Clinton says staying married was the "gutsiest thing" she's done

Hillary Clinton said Tuesday on ABC's "Good Morning America" that the "gutsiest thing" she's ever done in her personal life is stay in her marriage to former President Bill Clinton.
- Clinton, who was promoting her new book "The Book of Gutsy Women" with her daughter, Chelsea, said that the gutsiest thing she's ever done "publicly, politically" was decide to run for president.
- Chelsea noted that she was "overwhelmed" and "a bit out of words" after the honesty of her mother's response.
The full exchange:
AMY ROBACH: Can I ask you, what's the gutsiest thing you've ever done?
HILLARY CLINTON: Ah, boy. Well, personally, make the decision to stay in my marriage. Publicly, politically, run for president. And keep going. Just get up every day and keep going.
ROBACH: I love it. Chelsea, how about you?
CHELSEA CLINTON: Oh, goodness. I think — I'm so overwhelmed by my mother's answer that I'm a bit out of words. And I'm just so proud to be her daughter. But my most important identity is as my three kids' mom, so I'm just going to try to be gutsy every day, Amy.
