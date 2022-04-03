Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called on the U.S. to "impose even greater costs" on Russian President Vladimir Putin as punishment for Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Driving the news: Clinton on NBC's "Meet the Press" said the U.S. should not allow Russia back into international organizations.

What she's saying: Clinton said she wouldn't allow Russia at the upcoming G-20 summit in November, "and if they insisted on literally showing up, I would hope there would be a significant, if not total, boycott," she added.

Clinton called for more financial punishments on Putin and Russia.