Hillary Clinton to publish political thriller with author Louise Penny

Hillary Clinton will pen an an international political thriller novel with her longtime friend, author Louise Penny.

The big picture: "State of Terror" will be out in October. Simon & Schuster and St. Martin's Press acquired the rights to the book from Robert Barnett and David Gernert, who represent Clinton and Penny, respectively.

A novice Secretary of State joins the administration of her rival, a president inaugurated after four years of American leadership that shrank from the world stage. A series of terrorist attacks throws the global order into disarray, and the Secretary is tasked with assembling a team to unravel the deadly conspiracy, a scheme carefully designed to take advantage of an American government dangerously out of touch and out of power in the places where it counts the most.

— Synopsis of "State of Terror"

What they're saying: "Writing a thriller with Louise is a dream come true," Clinton wrote in a news release.