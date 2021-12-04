Data demonstrates most-vaccinated counties less vulnerable to worst of COVID

The biggest counties across America, especially those with tightly packed populations, are reporting far fewer COVID-19 cases and deaths due to widespread vaccination rates, according to data analyzed from the The Washington Post.

Why it matters: Vaccination data shows that even at the county and city level in the most densely populated areas, the most-vaccinated counties are less vulnerable to outbreaks.

By the numbers: Montgomery County, Maryland, is the most highly vaccinated county in the United States, with 93% of those 12 and older fully vaccinated, compared to 70% nationally.

More of the most-vaccinated large counties in the country include: Dane County in Wisconsin where 86% of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

Multnomah County, Oregon, and Alameda County, California, all have vaccination rates sitting at 84%.

There are larger, highly vaccinated counties with rates similar to the national national average, such as Denver, with 79% of residents fully vaccinated and Minneapolis-based Hennepin County with 78% of those who are fully vaccinated.

Of note: Vaccination data in the past has also shown a gap between counties that voted for Donald Trump and President Biden in 2020.