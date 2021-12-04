Sign up for our daily briefing

Data demonstrates most-vaccinated counties less vulnerable to worst of COVID

Photo: Jörg Sarbach/picture alliance via Getty Images

The biggest counties across America, especially those with tightly packed populations, are reporting far fewer COVID-19 cases and deaths due to widespread vaccination rates, according to data analyzed from the The Washington Post.

Why it matters: Vaccination data shows that even at the county and city level in the most densely populated areas, the most-vaccinated counties are less vulnerable to outbreaks.

By the numbers: Montgomery County, Maryland, is the most highly vaccinated county in the United States, with 93% of those 12 and older fully vaccinated, compared to 70% nationally.

  • More of the most-vaccinated large counties in the country include: Dane County in Wisconsin where 86% of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated.
  • Multnomah County, Oregon, and Alameda County, California, all have vaccination rates sitting at 84%.
  • There are larger, highly vaccinated counties with rates similar to the national national average, such as Denver, with 79% of residents fully vaccinated and Minneapolis-based Hennepin County with 78% of those who are fully vaccinated.

Of note: Vaccination data in the past has also shown a gap between counties that voted for Donald Trump and President Biden in 2020.

Go deeper

Caitlin Owens
12 hours ago - Health

Prior coronavirus infections may not protect well against Omicron

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

New data from South Africa suggests the Omicron variant spreads more than twice as quickly as the Delta variant, and that immunity from prior infection doesn't appear to protect a person very well against Omicron variant.

Why it matters: The findings are extremely preliminary, and there are still many open questions about how well vaccines work against the variant. But these initial breadcrumbs of data are helping the world begin to understand what it's up against.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Taylor AllenMike D'Onofrio
Dec 3, 2021 - Axios Philadelphia

Omicron variant found in Philadelphia man

A technician handles tubes containing swab samples for COVID-19. Photo: Ahmad Salem/Getty Images

A Northwest Philadelphia resident has tested positive for the Omicron variant, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced Friday.

Driving the news: The confirmed case of the new coronavirus variant involves a man in his 30s, the department said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jason Clayworth, author of Des Moines
Dec 3, 2021 - Axios Des Moines

Polk County releases Merle Hay Mall collateral

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Polk County supervisors have released a lien against some of the property used as collateral to guarantee $3.9 million in taxpayer loans made to Merle Hay Mall in recent years.

Why it matters: The mall says the financial move is necessary to move forward with its plans to build a new $2.8 million Kohl's store at the site of the now-demolished Sears.

  • Taxpayer money is at greater risk for losses if the mall were to go bankrupt or out-of-business and liquidate.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow