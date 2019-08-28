High school sports participation falls for the first time in 30 years

Data: National Federation of State High School Associations; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Participation in high school sports dropped in 2018-19 for the first time in 30 years, according to an annual survey conducted by the National Federation of State High School Associations.

By the numbers: The 2018-19 total of 7,937,491 participants was a decline of 43,395 from the year prior, when the number of high school athletes reached a record high of 7,980,886.