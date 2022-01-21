Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

The high cost of bringing down inflation

Neil Irwin

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Suppose the Federal Reserve had perfect foresight last year, and set out to keep inflation at its 2% target anyway — despite supply disruptions and labor shortages. What would that have looked like?

The answer: A catastrophe for growth, according to new research from the BlackRock Investment Institute. The Fed would have had to crater demand in the economy so much, that it would have pushed the unemployment rate to nearly 10%, the researchers estimate.

Why it matters: Inflation is making people miserable, but so long as it's caused mainly by supply problems, abrupt efforts to rein it in would be highly costly too — just in different ways.

  • It's a damned-if-you-do, damned-if-you-don't moment for economic policy.

The big picture: The inflation of this era is unlike that seen in the last three decades, the research arm of the giant asset manager concludes.

  • For most of that time, fluctuations in demand determined what happened to prices. When unemployment was too high, inflation was typically too low, so stimulus helped with both problems at once.

But now, inflation is largely being driven by the supply side of the economy. That means the usual economic policy tools to fight it will be underpowered, and possibly counterproductive, write Elga Bartsch, Jean Boivin, and Alex Brazier.

  • "If inflation is the noise from the economic engine, in the past it was caused by the engine revving too fast," they write. "For the foreseeable future, it is more likely to be due to the engine misfiring."

One implication: Excessive interest rate increases could actually be counterproductive for fighting inflation. That's because part of what needs to happen for inflation to come down is companies investing in areas of the economy straining under supply shortages.

The bottom line: Bringing this inflation down without causing a steep downturn will be an exceedingly delicate task.

Go deeper

Ina Fried, author of Login
17 mins ago - Technology
Column / Signal Boost

Microsoft's metaverse maneuvering

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Microsoft is pitching investors and regulators that its $68 billion Activision Blizzard deal is all about the metaverse, that nebulous buzzword taking the tech world by storm.

What they're saying: By my colleague Stephen Totilo's count, Nadella used the word "metaverse" at least five times in his conference call discussing the deal. Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick mentioned the metaverse four times, while Microsoft gaming chief Phil Spencer used the term twice.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Emily Peck
47 mins ago - Economy & Business

Women in same-gender partnerships face a double pay gap

Expand chart
Data: The Hamilton Project; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

A married female couple will bring home lower wages, on average, than an opposite-gender married couple or a same-gender male couple.

Why it matters: Women in same-gender partnerships can experience (at least) two kinds of discrimination, based on their gender and on their sexual orientation.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Biden administration raises minimum wage for federal employees to $15

A poster demanding a federal $15-per-hour minimum wage seen near the White House in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 26, 2021. Photo: Erin Scott/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Federal agencies are being directed to raise the minimum wages for government employees to $15 an hour, according to new guidance from the Office of Personnel Management shared first with Axios.

Why it matters: The guidance will impact almost 70,000 federal employees, most of which work at the Departments of Agriculture, Defense and Veterans Affairs. OMP is directing agencies to implement the new wage by Jan. 30.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow