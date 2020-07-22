39 mins ago - Health

HHS buys $2 billion worth of Pfizer's vaccine candidate

Pfizer just got a large federal purchase order. Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Trump administration has agreed to pay Pfizer $1.95 billion for 100 million doses of the experimental coronavirus vaccine the company is developing along with German biotech company BioNTech. The deal also gives the government the right to buy another 500 million doses.

Why it matters: The federal government is betting that Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine will effectively stave off the coronavirus and therefore is worth buying before more definitive clinical trial data come out. The Department of Health and Human Services made a similar deal for Novavax' vaccine.

U.S. coronavirus updates

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The U.S. reported more than 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday for the first time since May 29.

By the numbers: Over 3.9 million people have tested positive for the virus from more than 47 million tests in the U.S. More than 142,000 people have died of COVID-19, with over 1.1 million recovered.

World coronavirus updates

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The Australian state of Victoria reported on Wednesday a record 484 new coronavirus cases, while additional infections in New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia took the nationwide total to 502 — the most ever record in the country.

Why it matters: Australia looked set to suppress the virus in May, when officials talked of opening a "COVID-safe travel zone" with New Zealand, which has gone 82 days without a single case in the community. (27 returned Kiwi travelers in managed isolation have the virus.) Those plans are now on hold.

18 hours ago - Health

Trump acknowledges virus will likely "get worse before it gets better"

President Trump admitted at his first coronavirus press briefing since April that the outbreak in the U.S. will "probably, unfortunately get worse before it gets better," adding: "Something I don't like saying about things, but that's the way it is."

Why it matters: For weeks, Trump has dismissed the rise in infections as a product of more testing, insisting that the coronavirus will "just disappear" one day. He repeated that claim on Tuesday, but called the surge in cases in the South "concerning" and urged all Americans to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible: "Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact."

