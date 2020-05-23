1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Hertz files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

A car rental area at Miami International Airport. Photo: Kike Calvo/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Hertz, one of the largest rental car companies in the world, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday evening, the company announced in a press release.

The big picture: This is the latest in a string of major retail bankruptcies this month, all emerging in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

What they're saying: Hertz locations will remain open for now, and the company says it has over $1 billion in cash on hand to support operations.

"The impact of COVID-19 on travel demand was sudden and dramatic, causing an abrupt decline in the Company's revenue and future bookings. Hertz took immediate actions to prioritize the health and safety of employees and customers, eliminate all non-essential spending and preserve liquidity. However, uncertainty remains as to when revenue will return and when the used-car market will fully re-open for sales, which necessitated today's action."
— the company said on Friday

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Brazil added more than 20,000 cases of the novel coronavirus to its official count on Friday, tallying the most cases worldwide outside of the U.S. (over 330,890) and exceeding Russia's reported cases on Friday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed more than 338,000 people, per Johns Hopkins data. Over 5.1 million people have tested positive for the virus as of Thursday, and more than 1.9 million have recovered. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1.5 million from 13 million tests).

Brazil reports most coronavirus cases outside of the U.S.

New graves at the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, on May 22. Photo: Michael Dantas/AFP via Getty Images

Brazil is reporting more confirmed coronavirus cases than any country in the world other than the U.S., Johns Hopkins data indicated on Friday evening.

The big picture: Prolonged lapses in testing and tracking, documented by the Washington Post in April, led to severely undercounted death tolls in the country as it emerged as an epicenter of the virus in Latin America.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 5,209,266 — Total deaths: 338,121 — Total recoveries — 2,056,506Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 1,600,723 — Total deaths: 95,972 — Total recoveries: 350,135 — Total tested: 13,398,624Map.
  3. Federal government: HHS watchdog to audit $50 billion in health care bailout fundsTrump calls for churches to reopen "right now."
  4. States: DOJ warns L.A. against "long-term" lockdown, as county reopens Michigan governor extends stay-at-home order until June 12.
  5. World: Africa reaches a new milestone as cases exceed 100,000Secret clinics treat Chinese coronavirus patients in Philippines.
  6. Public health: Hydroxychloroquine usage linked to increased risk of death.
  7. Google Trends: How people are searching "coronavirus" versus "covid"
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

