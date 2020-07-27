46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Herman Cain still hospitalized more than 3 weeks after COVID-19 diagnosis

Herman Cain in 2014 at the Republican Leadership Conference. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain is still in the hospital undergoing oxygen treatment more than three weeks after first being hospitalized with the coronavirus on July 2, according to an update from his Twitter account on Monday.

The big picture: The 74-year-old Cain, co-chair of Black Voices for Trump, attended President Trump's rally in Tulsa in June and did not wear a mask. Two days after he was said to have tested positive, Cain commented on a July 4 celebration at Mt. Rushmore, tweeting: "Masks will not be mandatory for the event, which will be attended by President Trump. PEOPLE ARE FED UP!"

What they're saying:

"We know it's been a few days since we last gave you an update on the boss. But he is still in the hospital being treated with oxygen for his lungs. In the meantime, the doctors say his other organs and systems are strong.
"Re-strengthening the lungs is a long and slow process, and the doctors want to be thorough about it.
"We'd like him to be able to come home now, which is frustrating, but we're glad the doctors are being thorough and making sure they do the job right. Thank you for praying, everyone. Please keep doing it. He really is getting better, which means it is working."
— Post on Cain's Twitter account

Updated 7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 16,340,152 — Total deaths: 650,157 — Total recoveries — 9,438,507Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 4,271,095 — Total deaths: 147,253 — Total recoveries: 1,297,863 — Total tested: 51,491,494Map.
  3. Public health: Deaths skew younger in the SouthChild COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida surge 23%.
  ⚾️ Sports: How baseball's coronavirus reckoning affects everything.
  5. ⚾️ Sports: How baseball's coronavirus reckoning affects everything.
39 mins ago - Health

How baseball's coronavirus reckoning affects everything

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

In less than four days, the 2020 MLB season is seriously at risk after at least 14 members of the Miami Marlins tested positive for the coronavirus, canceling games in Miami and Philadelphia and kicking off an emergency league meeting.

Why it matters: It's a bad sign for baseball moving forward. But most importantly, it's a bad sign for just about everything in our daily lives — showing that something approaching normal can't simply be willed into existence.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

John Lewis lies in state in the Capitol Rotunda

The body of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis arrived at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Monday to lie in state, following a series of memorials this weekend that included a final trip across Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.

The big picture: Lewis is the first Black lawmaker to receive the honor. Because the Capitol is closed to the public due to the coronavirus, Lewis will lie in state for just a few hours after an invitation-only ceremony is held for lawmakers. A public viewing will be held on the Capitol steps.

