Herman Cain still hospitalized more than 3 weeks after COVID-19 diagnosis

Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain is still in the hospital undergoing oxygen treatment more than three weeks after first being hospitalized with the coronavirus on July 2, according to an update from his Twitter account on Monday.

The big picture: The 74-year-old Cain, co-chair of Black Voices for Trump, attended President Trump's rally in Tulsa in June and did not wear a mask. Two days after he was said to have tested positive, Cain commented on a July 4 celebration at Mt. Rushmore, tweeting: "Masks will not be mandatory for the event, which will be attended by President Trump. PEOPLE ARE FED UP!"

What they're saying:

"We know it's been a few days since we last gave you an update on the boss. But he is still in the hospital being treated with oxygen for his lungs. In the meantime, the doctors say his other organs and systems are strong.

"Re-strengthening the lungs is a long and slow process, and the doctors want to be thorough about it.

"We'd like him to be able to come home now, which is frustrating, but we're glad the doctors are being thorough and making sure they do the job right. Thank you for praying, everyone. Please keep doing it. He really is getting better, which means it is working."

— Post on Cain's Twitter account