Yum! It's hemp.
One of the top food trends, according to the Specialty Food Association? Hemp.
What's happening: Hemp seeds "have become a popular health food for their protein, fiber, omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, and other nutrients," Allrecipes tells us — and reminds us that while hemp comes from the same species of plant as cannabis, it won't get you high.
- Hemp seeds "taste similar to sunflower seeds, somewhat like pine nuts, and a little like walnuts too."
Driving the news: The Specialty Food Association (SFA) identified hemp as a standout at its Winter Fancy Food Show, where hemp cropped up in alternative burgers, dressings and as an ingredient in chocolate.
- "Hemp emerged as a star ingredient rich in protein, healthy fats, and essential fatty acids, as well as a sustainable crop," the trade group wrote.
Other trends the SFA spotted: Dates are proliferating as snacks and as sweeteners, and peppers of all heat levels are cropping up as well.
- "Snacks with benefits" are a thing, "from nutrient-rich chocolate bars to pizza crust made from carrots."
- So are "alternative comfort foods," like chickpea butter and cream cheese made from sunflower seeds.