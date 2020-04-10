2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Hedge funds outperformed the stock market in March

Dion Rabouin
Reproduced from eVestment; Chart: Axios Visuals

Hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 in March and have suffered fewer losses this year, showing their value during crisis periods, data from eVestment shows.

The state of play: March’s average loss was the second largest on record and largest since the height of the global financial crisis in October 2008 when the average fund lost 8%-9%.

The big picture: Hedge fund returns were highly differentiated and the 10 largest funds again managed to outperform the aggregate.

Of note: Managed futures strategies have been the shining star of the asset management world in 2020 after poor performance and outflows since 2016.

  • Managed futures strategies were "the only primary strategy with positive average returns in March and had by far the best proportion of products able to produce gains, with 53% of managers positive in March," Peter Laurelli, eVestment's global head of research, writes in a note.

What it means: Managed futures strategies are funds that can invest in many different asset classes and focus on systematic trends within assets, typically using derivatives and leverage.

Last week's record stock and bond fund outflows trounced 2008

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

Investors pulled $153 billion out of mutual funds and ETFs for the week ending March 18, the largest outflows ever, data from the Investment Company Institute showed.

The state of play: The outflows were more than eight times higher than the previous week when investors pulled $19 billion from mutual funds and ETFs that included bond, equity, hybrid and commodity funds.

A good month for one "black swan" hedge fund

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Universa Investments, the "black swan" hedge fund, had a pretty good March.

Why it matters: While the coronavirus pandemic isn't really a black swan — a lot of people knew such a thing would come at some point — the slump in the markets was severe enough that the fund's out-of-the-money options trades suddenly became extremely profitable.

The investment fee fall continues

Data: Investment Company Institute; Chart: Axios Visuals

As the popularity of passive investment vehicles has grown, money managers have consistently reduced their fees, particularly in stock funds and hybrid funds.

Driving the news: The cost of investing in equity and hybrid mutual funds through 401(k) plans fell again in 2018, a new report from the Investment Company Institute shows.

