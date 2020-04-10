Hedge funds outperformed the stock market in March

Hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 in March and have suffered fewer losses this year, showing their value during crisis periods, data from eVestment shows.

The state of play: March’s average loss was the second largest on record and largest since the height of the global financial crisis in October 2008 when the average fund lost 8%-9%.

The big picture: Hedge fund returns were highly differentiated and the 10 largest funds again managed to outperform the aggregate.

Of note: Managed futures strategies have been the shining star of the asset management world in 2020 after poor performance and outflows since 2016.

Managed futures strategies were "the only primary strategy with positive average returns in March and had by far the best proportion of products able to produce gains, with 53% of managers positive in March," Peter Laurelli, eVestment's global head of research, writes in a note.

What it means: Managed futures strategies are funds that can invest in many different asset classes and focus on systematic trends within assets, typically using derivatives and leverage.

Go deeper: A coronavirus guide for individual investors