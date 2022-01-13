Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Charted: Hedge funds still can’t match the S&P 500

Kate Marino
Kate Marino, author of Markets
Data: eVestment; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

2021 wasn’t the year for hedge funds to finally outperform passive investing.

The big picture: Some hedge funds are sure to beat the index in any given year. But average hedge fund returns continued to lag — in a big way, according to data provided by eVestment.

  • Event-driven-activist strategies came closest to the S&P's 28.7% gain last year, returning 27.3%. The runners-up were distressed investing at 14.6% and long/short equity at 13.4%.

The bottom line: Actively managed mutual funds don't usually beat the market either, as we've reported. And that's one reason assets invested in passive funds have ballooned over the last five years.

Neil Irwin
13 mins ago - Economy & Business

How Fed policy can narrow racial divides

Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics via FRED; Chart: Axios Visuals

When the Federal Reserve moves to raise or lower interest rates, it affects nearly every corner of the economy at once, not just one group or another. Fed leaders refer to their tools as blunt instruments.

Why it matters: But it's becoming clearer that the Fed does has surprisingly powerful effects on whether people historically more likely to be on the fringes of the job market, including Black Americans and those with less education, prosper.

Zachary Basu
1 hour ago - World

Assad regime officer sentenced to life in prison for Syria war crimes

Yasmen Almashan, a Syrian human rights campaigner, holds a photo of victims of the Assad regime outside a German courthouse. Photo: Bernd Lauter/AFP via Getty Images

A German court has sentenced a former Syrian intelligence officer to life in prison for crimes against humanity, making him the first person criminally convicted over the Assad regime's torture program.

Why it matters: Anwar Raslan, who fled Syria in 2012, was accused of overseeing a detention center that tortured over 4,000 people during the first year of Syrian unrest that eventually devolved into a devastating, decade-long civil war.

Joann Muller, author of What's Next
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Electric cars could become charging stations too

Ford's F-150 Lightning pickup can top off the battery in a Mustang Mach-E. Photo: Ford

Electric vehicles will soon have "bidirectional" or two-way batteries that can turn cars into useful sources of power for your home, worksite or even another car.

Why it matters: One of the biggest obstacles to EV adoption is the lack of charging infrastructure.

  • But if you think of your car as a source of energy — not just a consumer of it — that whole calculus begins to change, says Reilly Brennan, a transportation investor at Trucks Venture Capital.
