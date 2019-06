Data: eVestment; Chart: Axios Visuals

Global investors pulled $3.78 billion from hedge funds in May, despite overall outperformance against the stock market, a new survey from data firm eVestment shows. However, there was significant difference in redemptions based on size and performance.

Between the lines: Hedge funds with strong performance during the month saw inflows across asset classes, with the lone exception of multi-asset funds, while hedge funds that lost money broadly saw investors pull out their cash.