Too hot to handle

Photo: Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A pair of scientific studies published this week tracked the dangerous increase in heat and humidity from climate change so far — and projected a future that could be too hot for billions of people.

Why it matters: Don't forget the warming in global warming. A more populous humanity will be hard-pressed to adapt to a world where large stretches of land are simply too hot to live in easily.

A study published in Science Advances on May 8 identified thousands of unprecedented periods of extreme heat and humidity in areas around the world, including in the U.S. Gulf Coast region.

  • The study analyzed weather data and found extreme heat and humidity combinations doubled between 1979 and 2017.
  • Along the already brutally hot Persian Gulf, there were more than a dozen times when the mix of high temperatures and humidity temporarily exceeded the theoretical human survivability level.

Of note: Scientists assess the heat and humidity combination using what is known as wet-bulb temperature, which is literally measured by wrapping a thermometer in a wet cloth.

  • A wet-bulb temperature of 95 F is lethal after about six hours.

Another study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on May 4 looked at the next half-century and found one-third of the world's population could end up living in areas considered unsuitably hot for human beings.

  • While today only about 25 million people live in the world's hottest areas, with mean annual temperatures above 84 F, by 2070 extreme heat could have spread to multiple regions, including parts of India, the Middle East and Australia.
  • Coupled with expected population growth, that could mean as many as 3.5 billion people living under extreme heat stress.

Yes, but: The study is based on what the authors called a worst-case scenario, where little is done to curb greenhouse gas emissions. And as the global population gets richer — assuming that trend continues — more people will be able to afford air conditioning, though such adaptation would add to carbon emissions.

The bottom line: The studies show that the livable climate we've taken for granted for thousands of years is not the one we'll be enduring in the future.

FDA chief self-quarantines after exposure to person with coronavirus

President Trump listens to Hahn at a White House coronavirus task force briefing on April 24. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn entered self-quarantine on Friday for two weeks after recently coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, FDA spokesperson Stephanie Caccomo told Axios on Saturday.

Driving the news: In the White House, Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Katie Miller and President Trump's valet tested positive for the coronavirus this week. The FDA declined to comment on who Hahn had come into contact with.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. ET: 3,961,594 — Total deaths: 275,397 — Total recoveries — 1,334,463Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. ET: 1,284,708 — Total deaths: 77,178 — Total recoveries — 198,993 — Total tested: 8,408,788Map.
  3. Business: Rural and minority-owned small businesses likely left out of PPP loans U.S. economy falls off a cliff.
  4. Trump admin: Trump says he's "in no rush" to pass new stimulus pacakge _ Emails obtained by AP contradict White House line on CDC reopening guidance.
  5. Religion: Court blocks Kentucky governor's ban on mass church gatherings
  6. Public health: Children living under coronavirus lockdowns struggle with anxiety Doctors urgently study COVID-19 in kids — How the coronavirus could throw global progress in reverse.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Obama raises alarm that "rule of law is at risk" after DOJ drops prosecution of Michael Flynn

Obama speaks at an Obama Foundation event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in December 2019. Photo: Zahim Mohd/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama is concerned that the "basic understanding of the rule of law is at risk" due to the Justice Department dropping charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn, he said in a private phone call with former members of his administration obtained by Yahoo News.

Driving the news: Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee on Friday accused Attorney General Bill Barr of doing President Trump's "political bidding" by interfering in criminal cases, including the DOJ's prosecution of Flynn.

