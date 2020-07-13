22 mins ago - Health

Federal judges block "heartbeat" abortion laws in Tennessee and Georgia

A pro-choice protest in Atlanta, Georgia in May 2019 after Georgia Gov. Kay Ivey signed a restrictive abortion law. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Two federal judges have blocked restrictive abortion laws from moving forward in Georgia and Tennessee, AP reports.

Why it matters: The laws were some of the most restrictive in the country. Both laws would have made abortions illegal once a heartbeat is detected, which happens around six weeks when most women don't even know they are pregnant.

In Georgia, U.S. District Judge Steven Jones struck down Georgia's 2019 "heartbeat" abortion law as unconstitutional.

  • Jones wrote: “HB 481 violates the constitutional right to privacy which, in turn, inflicts per se irreparable harm on plaintiffs.”

In Tennessee, U.S. District Judge William Campbell blocked the state's abortion law shortly after Gov. Bill Lee signed the bill on Monday.

  • The court also blocked the provision banning abortions based on race, sex or diagnosis of Down Syndrome.
  • Some provisions from the law are still in place, but they do not further ban the procedure in Tennessee.

15 mins ago - Health

California orders sweeping rollback of open businesses as virus cases surge

Photo: Agustin Paullier/AFP via Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday ordered indoor operations for restaurants, wineries, movie theaters and other family entertainment like zoos, museums and card rooms to cease immediately. Bars must also close entirely.

Why it matters: It's the largest statewide rollback of a reopening plan yet, underscoring the severity of the coronavirus outbreak in California.

39 mins ago - World

U.S. rejects China's claims to territory in South China Sea

Photo: Artyom Ivanov\TASS via Getty Images

The State Department announced Monday that it rejects most of China's territorial claims in the South China Sea, a first from the U.S. as the Trump administration toughens its approach toward Beijing.

Why it matters, via Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian: This is a significant, if symbolic, step toward a tougher U.S. approach to China's attempted annexation of the open seas.

2 hours ago - Health

Los Angeles and San Diego public schools will be online only this fall

Alhambra Unified School District. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Public schools in Los Angeles and San Diego, the two largest public school districts in California, will not be sending children back to campuses next month and will instead administer online classes due to concerns over the ongoing threat of the coronavirus.

Why it matters: The two districts, which together enroll about 825,000 students, are the largest in the country thus far to announce that they will not return to in-person learning in the fall, even as the Trump administration aggressively pushes for schools to do so.

