Study: Heart disease mortality rates rose during pandemic

Death rates tied to heart disease and strokes increased significantly in the U.S. during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study published by JAMA Network on Wednesday.

The big picture: The overall mortality rates jumped nearly 16 percent between 2019 and 2020, which researchers largely attributed to the coronavirus, according to the study.

Heart disease mortality rates increased 4.3 percent and stroke mortality rates increased 6.4 percent in this timeframe, according to researchers.

What they're saying: "The COVID-19 pandemic was associated with conditions that likely contributed to risk-associated increased HD and stroke mortality,” researchers stated.

“These conditions included periods of overcrowding of hospitals with patients who had COVID-19, resulting in fewer hospitalizations for acute cardiovascular problems, fewer visits for medical care, poorer medication adherence, and increased barriers to healthy lifestyle behaviors."

Between the lines: Researchers also noted a correlation between mortality rates and racial disparities tied to risk-associated increases of heart disease and stroke.