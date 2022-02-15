Health workers weighing their options

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Health workers weighing their options

Tina Reed
Tina Reed, author of Vitals
Expand chart
Data: Morning Consult; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

Some of America's health care workers appear to be considering their job options outside the industry, according to a new Axios/Morning Consult survey.

Driving the news: Health care workers aren't immune from the trends driving the Great Resignation across the U.S. workforce.

  • Those caring for COVID-19 patients are more likely than other health care workers to report that they've been thinking about heading to another industry.

By the numbers: The proportion of health care workers considering leaving their jobs for another industry has increased steadily since last summer.

  • In July and August, 15% of health care workers considered leaving the health care industry. Just under one in five (19%) of those who cared for COVID-19 patients reported considering it.
  • As Omicron began to hit in November and December, the share of health workers considering leaving the industry increased to 20%, and the number of frontline workers considering leaving the industry hit 23%. That has remained largely steady through January.

Yes, but: Only 6% of health care workers reported actually leaving their jobs between July and August, and just 3% say they've left so far this year.

Expand chart
Data: Morning Consult; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

The big picture: The majority of frontline healthcare workers said they feel they've been able to cope with the stressors of the pandemic (58%).

  • A plurality of frontline workers (45%) also felt the worst of the pandemic was behind us, and a majority said they felt their facilities were equipped to respond to an increase in COVID patients (64%).

What they're saying: The timing of the survey, when Omicron was starting to decline, may be a factor in the sense of resilience reflected in those answers, Robin Graziano, Morning Consult's managing director of strategic services, told Axios.

  • However, more than 50% of frontline workers said their mental health had worsened since the start of the pandemic, and about 40% said their physical health had worsened.

Methodology: This Axios/Morning Consult Survey was conducted Jan. 31-Feb. 11 by Morning Consult. This survey is based on a nationally representative sample of 1,005 adults who work in health care.

  • The margin of sampling error is ±3 percentage points at the 95% confidence level, for results based on the entire sample.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

Russia's Kamila Valieva warms up before the women's short program on Tuesday. Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

⛸️ Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva blames medication mix-up for failed drug test

🥇 U.S.' Erin Jackson wins gold as first Black woman to medal in speedskating

📷 In photos: Winter Olympics Day 11 highlights

Medal count (<1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Appeals could keep Palin v. NYT going for months

Photo: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

By dismissing former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin's lawsuit against The New York Times, a district judge kept one of the media's landmark legal protections in place — at least for now.

What they're saying: "I think a lot of media companies and lawyers representing media companies are probably breathing a big sigh of relief right now," said Christy Hull Eikhoff, a media and defamation lawyer at Alston & Bird.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
2 hours ago - World

Washington wakes up to Beijing-Moscow alignment

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The Ukraine crisis is forcing Washington to grapple with Russia's increasingly close relationship with China.

The big picture: Russia and China aren't full-fledged allies, experts say, but they have been coordinating their economic and security interests with greater clarity over the past several years.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow