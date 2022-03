Health tech VC says valuation "pendulum" will swing back Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Digital health valuations will recover from their recent dip, CRV general partner Kristin Baker Spohn on Friday said at an Axios Pro Insights event. "The pendulum swung a bit too far one way and has swung a bit too far back the other way ... I think we'll see an evening out over the next few quarters. In advance of that, I think we'll see increased consolidation."