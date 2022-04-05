Buzzy health startup Olive fails to deliver on lofty promises

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Olive is the buzzy startup whose purple “go save health care” busses dominate industry conferences. But its promises don't deliver, according to an Axios investigation that included interviews with 16 sources.

Olive relies on rough estimations for its calculations, inflates its capabilities and, in many cases, generates only a fraction of the savings it pledges.

Why it matters: Valued at $4 billion, Olive is the highest-profile startup in health care automation; a holy grail that promises to cut costs and direct more time toward patient care.

Go deeper: Read the full investigation in Axios Pro: Health Tech Deals