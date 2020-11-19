Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Watch: Health equity and the next four years

Axios Visuals.

Join Axios on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 12:30 pm ET for a conversation on how health care management and equity will be central to the new presidential administration, featuring Inova Loudoun Hospital President Deborah Addo, Harvard Opinion Research Program director and professor Robert Blendon and GE Healthcare's U.S. and Canada CEO Everett Cunningham.

Go deeper

Axios Events
Nov 20, 2020 - Axios Events

Watch: COVID-19 and the AIDS Fight

Join Axios on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 12:30 pm ET for a conversation on the global response to two pandemics — AIDS and COVID-19, featuring Every Mother Counts founder Christy Turlington Burns, Churches Health Association of Zambia Head of Advocacy Yoram Siame and ONE Campaign President and CEO Gayle E. Smith.

Axios co-founder and CEO Jim VandeHei will also host a sponsored View from the Top segment with Bank of America Vice Chairman Anne Finucane.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Vaccines: Pfizer applies for FDA emergency use authorization for vaccine.
  2. Health: U.S. surpasses 12 million COVID-19 cases — Why we're numb to 250,000 coronavirus deaths — Americans line up for testing ahead of Thanksgiving.
  3. Travel: Air travel's COVID-created future — Over 1 million U.S. travelers flew on Friday, despite calls to avoid holiday travel.
  4. Education: America's teachers are running on empty.
  5. Politics: Ben Carson says he was "desperately ill" with the coronavirus — Sen. Rick Scott tests positive.
  6. World: Europe's brutal coronavirus surge begins to ease after restrictions — Canada's Trudeau: "A normal Christmas" is out of the question.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
3 hours ago - Health

U.S. surpasses 12 million COVID-19 cases

People wait in line to get tested for COVID-19 at the Ann Street School Testing Center in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. surpassed 12 million coronavirus cases on Saturday, per data from Johns Hopkins University, the second time the country has recorded more than 1 million new cases in less than a week.

Why it matters: The grim milestone comes as the U.S. prepares for the Thanksgiving holiday, when millions of people, despite warnings, planning to travel and gather with family and friends.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow