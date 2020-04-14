49 mins ago - Health

CDC: Up to 20% of U.S. coronavirus cases found in health care workers

Marisa Fernandez

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The coronavirus pandemic is hitting doctors, nurses and other health care personnel in the U.S., with 10–20% infected, a new analysis from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.

Why it matters: Medical workers are on the front lines, consistently coming in close contact with coronavirus patients. Due to supply shortages, these workers also may not have gloves or face masks to adequately protect themselves.

By the numbers: The data, out Tuesday, zoomed in on about 49,000 people who tested positive for the coronavirus and specified whether they worked in health care.

  • About 9,300, or 19%, were medical professionals, including 27 who were confirmed dead.
  • Health care professionals were also hospitalized less than the overall population of people researched. About 10% of the health care workers were hospitalized with symptoms, compared to 21–31% of overall cases.
  • Some states were better at reporting if their cases were medical personnel than others, making data limited for researchers.

Go deeper: Health care workers vs. coronavirus

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates: India extends lockdown for 1 billion citizens

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

India is extending its nationwide lockdown of 1.3 billion citizens until May 3 in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a televised address on Tuesday. The 21-day lockdown was due to end April 14.

By the numbers: India has reported about 10,000 cases and 339 deaths from the virus. Worldwide, COVID-19 has infected more than 1.92 million people and killed over 119,700, per Johns Hopkins. More than 457,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 14 hours ago - Health
Bob Herman

Taking care of coronavirus patients after they leave the hospital

llustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Hospitals have been clearing beds to care for the influx of coronavirus patients, but there's a looming capacity and equipment problem for the vast majority of patients who recover and need to be discharged to another facility.

Reality check: "I don't know that there's a nursing home in the country right now that is really able to admit an individual who is COVID-19-positive," said David Grabowski, a Harvard professor who studies post-acute care.

Go deeperArrow12 hours ago - Health
Margaret Talev

Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index Week 5: Americans face the risks

Data: Ipsos/Axios survey, margin of error of ±3.3 percentage points; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Seven in 10 people now consider going to the grocery store a risky act — and a majority of Americans say they've started wearing masks outside their homes at least sometimes — in the latest installment of the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

The big picture: In Week 5 of our national poll, we're seeing in more detail just how people are adapting to common fears and changes about the "new normal."

Go deeperArrow12 hours ago - Health