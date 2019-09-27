This Wednesday, Axios' Sam Baker hosted an Expert Voices Live discussion in Phoenix, digging into the state of health care access and affordability in Arizona.

Local leaders, policymakers, and advocates discussed solutions to challenges in health care policy and providing equitable, high-quality care.

The need for data in policymaking

Wendy Armendariz, Chief Executive Officer at Neighborhood Outreach Access to Health, in conversation at the Axios roundtable. Photo: Mindy DeLuca for Axios

As health providers become increasingly dependent on data, the importance of accurate and accessible information is paramount in providing effective care.

Kevin Earle, Executive Director of the Arizona Dental Association: "[There is] no comprehensive oral health surveillance system in Arizona and getting data is very challenging. [To make more effective programs] we need to get the data, make the connection between oral health and systemic health; it's going to take a multi-pronged approach."

Access across communities

Linda Ross, Chief Executive Officer of Circle the City, discusses health care access for the homeless. Photo: Mindy DeLuca for Axios

A consistent theme was the importance of creating policy that could serve all constituents, from rural to urban areas and other uniquely vulnerable communities. Challenges presented by the complexities of the current systems and addressing the needs of all patients featured prominently in the conversation.

Linda Ross, Chief Executive Officer of Circle the City, on reaching vulnerable groups to provide medical care: "Getting care to the homeless population is a problem; we have to go to the homeless communities to provide them care."

on reaching vulnerable groups to provide medical care: "Getting care to the homeless population is a problem; we have to go to the homeless communities to provide them care." Wendy Armendariz, Chief Executive Officer at Neighborhood Outreach Access to Health, on how oral health tends to fall by the wayside for children: "the amount of case management versus the children that follow up for care is very small; oral health is second or third on family lists; it’s not a priority."

on how oral health tends to fall by the wayside for children: "the amount of case management versus the children that follow up for care is very small; oral health is second or third on family lists; it’s not a priority." Kevin Earle, Executive Director of the Arizona Dental Association, shared "The Navajo community has the highest level of oral decay in the country...Education is an opportunity to better control decay. [We need people] who are from these communities, working with these communities to understand the importance of oral health and be embedded in all their health activities."

Oral health and comprehensive care

Regina Cobb, State Representative for District 5 at the Arizona House of Representatives discusses educating policymakers on the importance of oral health. Photo: Mindy DeLuca for Axios

How to measure the impact of effective care was a significant topic of conversation, as well as the connection between oral health and overall well-being.

Julia Wacloff, Chief of the Office of Oral Health at the Arizona Department of Health Services, discussed collaboration across different sectors to create effective health policy in Arizona: "We brought many different partners to the table to identify priorities...[It was important] to bring grassroots organizations to the table. It wasn't going to be just one organization."

discussed collaboration across different sectors to create effective health policy in Arizona: "We brought many different partners to the table to identify priorities...[It was important] to bring grassroots organizations to the table. It wasn't going to be just one organization." Regina Cobb, State Representative for District 5 at the Arizona House of Representatives, on how to make changes at the policy level: "One of the things we’ve focused on [in policy] is comprehensive care, oral care as integrated into whole body care. [To make lasting change] we need to educate policymakers to show them how important integrated care is."

