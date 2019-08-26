Last Thursday, Axios' Sam Baker hosted an Expert Voices Live roundtable in Nashville, TN on health care access and affordability in the state.

Government officials, academic experts and local leaders discussed the challenges faced by care providers in delivering equitable, high-quality care, and the lasting impact this has on local communities.

Centralizing services

Katina Beard, CEO of Matthew Walker Health Center, discussing the wider applications of the community health center model last Thursday. Photo: Adam Sanner for Axios

A significant portion of the conversation was dedicated to discussing the potential of centralizing health services and applying the community health center model on a larger scale.

Mary Bufwack, CEO Emeritus at Neighborhood Health , discussed the legal obstacles for health centers that provide different types of care under one roof: "[There are] licensing issues for centers that specialize in different things...It's hard to have a centralized place for a range of services with these licensing issues."

Effectively allocating funding

Dr. Sayeh Nikpay, Assistant Professor of Health Policy at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in conversation last Thursday morning. Photo: Adam Sanner for Axios

Structural inefficiencies in the financing of health care coverage featured prominently in the discussion.

Dr. Stacie B. Dusetzina, Associate Professor of Health Policy and Associate Professor of Cancer Research at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine on the distribution of resources in health: "A big piece of the puzzle is how we pay for services...Our current system incentivizes inefficiency; we’re overspending and getting less comprehensive health benefits...Lots of people are making money for the current system so don’t want to change it. [But we need to] look at centers that are trying to do more with less, lots of lessons to take from there."

Designing policy and creating political will

Tene Franklin, Vice President of Diversity Equity and Inclusion for Health Leads discusses finding common ground at the Axios roundtable. Photo: Adam Sanner for Axios

The importance of creating change at the policy level was a significant part of the wider conversation and drew the most debate over how to address both the causes and impact of health inequity.

Senator Bo Watson, District-11 of Tennessee on the governance challenges from his perspective: "We’re constrained by the financial reality of what we have. Should I focus my resources on social determinants? Or care? What do we do with the dollar we have? The legislature has had a conversation about a Block Grant...[and will be] submitting an application for this grant in the next month."

