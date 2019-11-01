Health Care Vitals: Boston

Fragmentation in care

Dr. Myechia Minter-Jordan, Chief Impact Officer at DentaQuest, in conversation at the Axios roundtable. Photo: Beatrice Moritz for Axios

A significant portion of the conversation was dedicated to discussing the challenges of fragmented health care services and how to incorporate oral health into the broader conversation around health care.

Myechia Minter-Jordan, Chief Impact Officer at DentaQuest, on looking at the models of integrating mental health: "We're finally moving the needle on that. [We can] apply these lessons to oral health...We see that it works, and the time is now. We have enough advocacy at all levels."

Integrating medical and dental education

Dr. R. Bruce Donoff, Dean of the Harvard School of Dental Medicine, on Wednesday morning. Photo: Beatrice Moritz for Axios

The role that education plays in expanding the knowledge base of medical and dental care providers alike was a focal point in the discussion.

Paula Milone-Nuzzo, President and John Hilton Knowles Professor at MGH Institute of Health Professions , on inter-professional education: "We don’t teach the integration of oral health with regular health. We’ve brought that closer together, but it’s not where it needs to be...Teaching people together will make a significant change."

Reaching patients across barriers

Anh Vu Sawyer, Executive Director at Southeast Asian Coalition of Central Massachusetts, discussing the importance of engaging directly with the community. Photo: Beatrice Moritz for Axios

Developing solutions around access was a frequently analyzed topic — from bridging language and cultural barriers to Americans' demanding working hours that prevent them from accessing care.

John Voith, COO and Co-founder at Virtudent, on the current inconvenience of getting people to the dentist: "Of working-age adults, about half don’t use preventative benefits. Why aren’t they using it? 33% cite inconvenience. How do you actually help people who have a very busy lifestyle?"

Thank you Delta Dental Institute for sponsoring this event.