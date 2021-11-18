Sign up for our daily briefing

Health care is a hemisphere-wide concern for Latinos

Expand chart
Data: Ipsos, Global Health Service Monitor 2021; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Health care performance is significantly worse for U.S. Latinos when compared with non-Hispanic white people, while some Latin Americans are also concerned about equitable access to health care in their countries.

Why it matters: A report compiled by the Commonwealth Fund underlines profound racial and ethnic health care disparities across the United States.

The big picture: In nearly every state with a large number of Latinos, the report found that non-Hispanic white people have greater access to health care.

  • A lack of health insurance continues to contribute significantly to health disparities among Latinos.
  • State uninsured rates are markedly higher for Latinos between the ages of 19 and 64, according to the report.
  • An estimated 3 million Latinos face immigration-related barriers to enrollment in subsidized health care plans, such as Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act, according to the report.
  • While the social spending bill working its way through Congress would expand Medicare in 12 states, the measure contains nothing to address health disparities for undocumented immigrants.

Details: Poverty rates are higher than average in many predominately Black and Latino communities, where the quality of the health care facilities is often lower.

  • About 36 percent of Latinos live in states that did not expand Medicaid to low-income adults, a measure that could have yielded significant results in increasing access to health care, per the report.
  • Premature death rates are higher for Latinos in several southwestern and mountain states, such as Texas, which opted against Medicaid expansion.

Zoom out: Disparities in access to health care are more pronounced in some Latin American countries, a recent Ipsos poll found.

  • About 80% of residents in Brazil, Mexico and Argentina say that many people cannot afford health care.
  • More than 60% of people in Chile do not believe their country provides the same standard of care to everyone, according to the poll.
  • Over 50% of those polled in Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Chile say the standard of care is unequal depending on income levels.

Marisa Fernandez
13 hours ago - Health

Most states ranked poorly in quality of care for people of color, report says

Expand chart
Data: The Commonwealth Fund; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Black Americans in almost every state were more likely than white Americans to die from preventable and treatable health conditions, a new report from the Commonwealth Fund out Thursday shows.

Why it matters: A lack of health care access, and "timely, high-quality care," were correlated to poorer health outcomes, the authors conclude.

Jacob Knutson
Nov 18, 2021 - Health

CVS Health to close around 900 stores over next 3 years

A CVS Pharmacy in San Francisco. Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

CVS Health said Thursday it will close roughly 900 stores over the next three years to reduce store density in certain locations around the United States.

Why it matters: It's a major revision of the company's retail model that comes in response to changes in population and consumer buying patterns. CVS Health said it currently has more than 9,900 pharmacy locations around the U.S.

Taylor Allen
Nov 18, 2021 - Axios Philadelphia

Aspiring Black homeowners face uphill battle in Philadelphia

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Aspiring Black homebuyers get denied mortgage loans in Philadelphia more frequently than their white counterparts, according to a report released this month.

  • And if they do manage to get a mortgage, they're competing with cash buyers — largely investors — in their neighborhoods.

Why it matters: Philadelphia has a long history of people of color, particularly Black people, being excluded from the mortgage market, tracing back to redlining in the 1930s.

  • Anti-discrimination laws like the Fair Housing Act of 1968 have helped make strides, but disparities persist.
