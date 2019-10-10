Health care's fraud and abuse laws are getting overhauled

Driving the news: The Department of Health and Human Services would create new exemptions for the physician self-referral law and the federal anti-kickback statute — decades-old, complex laws that forbid payments that encourage unnecessary care and increase taxpayer costs.

Hospitals, doctors, nursing homes and other entities would be able to create "value-based arrangements," and those deals could include exchanging bonuses or other types of "remuneration" without running afoul of referral laws.

For example, under these exemptions, a hospital could provide a nursing home with a behavioral health nurse for certain discharged patients, or a hospital could donate cybersecurity technology to a physician's office.

Many exemptions already exist, including for organizations called "accountable care organizations" that try to keep a patient's care within a narrow set of hospitals and doctors, but these changes would go much further.

Between the lines: The overarching concern is everyone's definition of "value" is different. How will regulators know whether providers are acting in good faith to coordinate care, or if they are using "value-based care" as a cover to control patient referrals and enrich themselves?

A major exclusion: Pharmaceutical companies, medical device firms, labs and medical equipment makers are cut out from the changes because the federal government is afraid those companies would "misuse the proposed safe harbors."

Pharma lobbyists, in particular, have pushed hard to change the law so drug companies could directly subsidize drug copays for Medicare and Medicaid patients, even though federal officials have said that practice "masks the high prices those companies charge for their drugs."

HHS Secretary Alex Azar told reporters the government may consider separate regulations for value-based drug contracts, even though the evidence of those deals' effectiveness is limited at best.

The bottom line: These changes come at the same time that hospitals, physicians, pharmaceutical companies and others are paying out billions of dollars every year in fraud settlements.