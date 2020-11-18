Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Startup raises $26 million to help therapists accept insurance

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Headway, a New York-based software platform that helps therapists accept insurance and helps patients find those therapists, raised $26 million in Series A funding led by Thrive Capital.

Why it matters: Many therapists don't take insurance because of low reimbursement rates, which has built a colossal barrier to mental health access. Headway's software doesn't quite make up the difference, but narrows it significantly by automating administrative tasks like looking up benefits, credentialing, and appointment booking. The cost is paid by insurers, not by patients or providers.

  • Other investors include GV and return backers Accel, GFC and IA Ventures.

The bottom line: "The defining problem in this industry is access. When I moved to New York I tried to find a therapist who took insurance, so I could afford to see them, but I totally failed. It's not at all a problem unique to me," Andrew Adams, CEO of Headway, told Axios.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
45 mins ago - Economy & Business

The electric vehicle money surge

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Growing amounts of cash are pouring into electric vehicle development that is underway via startups and legacy players.

What's new: A report out this morning indicates GM will be announcing an expanded strategy to take on Tesla, plus the U.K. electric van and bus company Arrival announced it is going public.

Oriana Gonzalez
3 hours ago - Health

Pfizer says latest data shows its coronavirus vaccine is safe and 95% effective

Photo: Dogukan Keskinkilic/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Pfizer said on Wednesday that its coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective and has no serious side effects.

The state of play: The company said they have enough safety data now and plan to request an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration "within days."

Courtenay Brown
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Boeing 737 MAX cleared to fly by FAA

Boeing 737 MAX jets stored in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

The Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday cleared Boeing's 737 MAX to fly again in the U.S. — 20 months after the plane’s worldwide grounding.

Why it matters: A pair of fatal plane crashes laid bare the gross oversight and safety lapses on the part of Boeing and the FAA. The fallout led to the resignation of top executives — including Boeing's CEO — a criminal investigation, and the company’s biggest financial hit in its centurylong history.

